LIVE | RCB vs MI, IPL 2023, Match 5: Bangalore-Mumbai Clash on SUPER Sunday

LIVE RCB vs MI, IPL 2023 score: Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to maintain their recent dominance over Mumbai Indians when the two teams clash in their opening match of the Indian Premier League season here on Sunday. Having recorded three consecutive wins against Mumbai Indians in their last five meetings since IPL 2020, the RCB, who are once again in search of their maiden title win in the league, would want to make a winning start in front of their loyal fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik(w), Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Sonu Yadav, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Finn Allen, Himanshu Sharma.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal.

