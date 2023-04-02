Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE | RCB vs MI, IPL 2023, Match 5: Bangalore Win Toss, Opt to Bowl
LIVE Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Score: Bangalore Win Toss, Opt to Bowl. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match 4.

Published: April 2, 2023 7:05 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Live Updates

  • 7:13 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj.

  • 7:12 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan.

  • 7:11 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma at the TOSS | With this new rule teams are backing themselves to chase. At the end of the day you have to play good cricket to win. We know we have to bat first here. The pitch looks good, we just have to come out with positive intent. (Four overseas players for them) Tim David, Cameron Green, Jofra Archer and Jason Behrendorff. Last season was a disappointment for us but again, we know exactly where we went wrong so we will try and correct those mistakes. We have got some new faces as well so hopefully those guys play freely and express themselves. (On playing his 200th T20 game as captain) Exciting, I am really honored and grateful as well. It’s been a long journey and it’s something I will cherish. Look forward to playing many more games and hopefully we can achieve what we want to achieve.

  • 7:11 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI, IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis at the TOSS | We are going to bowl first. There’s a bit of weather around. There has been a bit of dew in the practice games too. (Four overseas players) Myself, Bracewell, Maxwell, and Topley. We have been so excited to get started to tonight. This is one of the great stadiums to play cricket in. That’s a long way again. The first goal is to make the playoffs. We have to make sure we get off to a good start, 14 games to go in the tournament, and then we can talk about that.

  • 7:10 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI, IPL 2023: MI captain Rohit Sharma names his four foreigners- Tim David, Jofra Archer, Cameron Green and Jason Behrendorff.

  • 7:02 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI, IPL 2023: TOSS UPDATE | Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and opted to field first.

  • 6:58 PM IST

  • 6:58 PM IST

  • 6:56 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI, IPL 2023: If we have to wait and watch, whether Jofra Archer makes it to the Mumbai Indians playing XI or not. He was missed in the previous season and now Jasprit Bumrah not available, he should step up for the Paltans.

  • 6:48 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI, IPL 2023: We are just few minutes from the TOSS. Stay tuned to india.com sports for all the latest updates of the match as we bring you the live coverage of the IPL match between RCB and MI.

LIVE RCB vs MI, IPL 2023 score:  Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to maintain their recent dominance over Mumbai Indians when the two teams clash in their opening match of the Indian Premier League season here on Sunday. Having recorded three consecutive wins against Mumbai Indians in their last five meetings since IPL 2020, the RCB, who are once again in search of their maiden title win in the league, would want to make a winning start in front of their loyal fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik(w), Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Sonu Yadav, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Finn Allen, Himanshu Sharma.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal.

