LIVE | RCB vs MI, IPL 2023, Match 5: Bangalore On Top, Mumbai Reeling

live

LIVE Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Score: Bangalore On Top, Mumbai Reeling. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match 4.

Published: April 2, 2023 8:24 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Nehal Wadhera

9* (9) 1x4, 0x6

Tilak Varma

44 (27) 4x4, 2x6

Karn Sharma

(2.1-0-10-0)*

Akash Deep

(2-0-17-1)
Live Updates

  • 8:39 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI, IPL 2023: 12 overs gone, Mumbai Indians are now at 78/4. The run-rate has risen a bit but still a lot of work needs to be done. MI 78/4 (12)

  • 8:30 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI, IPL: 10 overs gone, Mumbai Indians are now at 55/4. Run-rate is under 6 and they need to do something special to get to a fighting total for the team. MI 55/4 (10)

  • 8:21 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI, IPL: OUT!!! Bracewell has sent Suryakumar Yadav back to the pavilion! Mumbai are just chipping away their wickets. The equation now gets tougher and tougher for the visitors.

  • 8:15 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI, IPL: Reece Topley looks like he has injured his arm and his currently been helped off the field. Hope he’s fine. MI 42/3 (7.4)

  • 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI, IPL: Mumbai have lost Rohit Sharma as well and in the powerplay, the Paltans have lost three key players. Now it’s down to Tilak Verma and SKY to rebuild and make amends. MI 35/3 (6.4)

  • 7:54 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI, IPL: Mumbai Indians have lost Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green so far inside the powerplay with Siraj and Topley taking the wickets. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav are currently in the middle for the visitors.

  • 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI, IPL 2023: 9 runs coming from Reece Topley’s over. Ishan Kishan got two boundaries in the second over. Mumbai are now at 11/0. MI 11/0 (2)

  • 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI, IPL 2023: First over done and dusted, Mumbai Indians are now at 2/0. Good start from Mohammed Siraj. MI 2/0 (1)

  • 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan open innings for Mumbai Indians. Mohammed Siraj has the new ball for RCB.

  • 7:26 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI, IPL 2023: Hold on to your hats! It’s gonna be one epic game tonight. Just few minutes away from the match!!

LIVE RCB vs MI, IPL 2023 score:  Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and opted to field first at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

Also Read:

RCB vs MI PLAYING XIS 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan.

Faf du Plessis at the TOSS: We are going to bowl first. There’s a bit of weather around. There has been a bit of dew in the practice games too. (Four overseas players) Myself, Bracewell, Maxwell, and Topley. We have been so excited to get started to tonight. This is one of the great stadiums to play cricket in. That’s a long way again. The first goal is to make the playoffs. We have to make sure we get off to a good start, 14 games to go in the tournament, and then we can talk about that.

Rohit Sharma at the TOSS: With this new rule teams are backing themselves to chase. At the end of the day you have to play good cricket to win. We know we have to bat first here. The pitch looks good, we just have to come out with positive intent. (Four overseas players for them) Tim David, Cameron Green, Jofra Archer and Jason Behrendorff. Last season was a disappointment for us but again, we know exactly where we went wrong so we will try and correct those mistakes. We have got some new faces as well so hopefully those guys play freely and express themselves. (On playing his 200th T20 game as captain) Exciting, I am really honored and grateful as well. It’s been a long journey and it’s something I will cherish. Look forward to playing many more games and hopefully we can achieve what we want to achieve.

Published Date: April 2, 2023 8:24 PM IST

