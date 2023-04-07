Home

IPL 2023 Live Score, LSG vs SRH Match Updates, Game 10, April 7: Hyderabad Win Toss, Opt to Bat. KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to get back to winning ways against Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH are seeking first IPL 2023 win. Get all the live updates of LSG vs SRH match. Check live streaming details.

South African Aiden Markarm will lead for the first time in IPL when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Lucknow Super Giants in an away match on Friday at the Ekana Stadium. SRH are coming after a 72-run loss against Rajasthan Royals. LSG, on the other hand, have won one and lost one so far. LSG will be bolstered by the arrival of Quinton de Kock.

PLAYING XIs

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Quinton de Kock, Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Manan Vohra, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Upendra Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Harry Brook, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Dagar, Vivrant Sharma, Marco Jansen, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Reddy.

