IPL 2023 Live Score, LSG vs SRH Match Updates, Game 10, April 7: Hyderabad Win Toss, Opt to Bat. KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to get back to winning ways against Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH are seeking first IPL 2023 win. Get all the live updates of LSG vs SRH match. Check live streaming details.

Published: April 7, 2023 7:03 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023: TOSS UPDATE | Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to bat first.

  • 7:00 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi | I am happy that I have given the responsibility of leading the spinners. I am trying to keep them quiet. I am trying to put the balls in the right areas. I am trying nothing different. You get wickets some days and some days you don’t.

  • 7:00 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023: Quinton de Kock | It has been great to come back. The guys are ready to get going. I have got a role tonight. I can’t tell you what it is. I have played a handful of games here. Every time I have played here, it has been a little different. I think it is about assessing the conditions as qucikly as you can and executing your plans. I don’t really practice that much when I am in form. Just hit a couple of balls and take some catches.

  • 6:49 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023: Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates of the match as we bring you the live coverage all the way from Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium. Toss in 10 minutes time.

  • 6:46 PM IST

  • 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023: HEAD TO HEAD | Only one match is played between both the sides with Lucknow winning the solitary opener.

  • 6:41 PM IST

  • 6:20 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Deepak Hooda, LSG: “Even though we lost the last game against CSK, there was a lot to learn from it. Despite the loss, we scored close to 200 runs, so it hasn’t affected the team (negatively).”

  • 6:19 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Aiden Markram, SRH Captain | “As players, you always want to train and get better and improve as a team. But there also comes a time when you probably just need the mental break and freedom to go into the next game. It’s not always about fixing it out in the nets. Finding that balance will be important as a team. Everyone in the team has played enough cricket to know what they need to get themselves up for the next game after a loss. We will give the players that freedom to do what they want to, trust what their gut is telling them.”

South African Aiden Markarm will lead for the first time in IPL when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Lucknow Super Giants in an away match on Friday at the Ekana Stadium. SRH are coming after a 72-run loss against Rajasthan Royals. LSG, on the other hand, have won one and lost one so far. LSG will be bolstered by the arrival of Quinton de Kock.

PLAYING XIs

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Quinton de Kock, Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Manan Vohra, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Upendra Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Harry Brook, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Dagar, Vivrant Sharma, Marco Jansen, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Reddy.

