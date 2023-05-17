live
LIVE Updates | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Live Score: Ishant Gets Dhawan Early, Delhi Capitals In Command
IPL 2023 Live Score And Match Updates: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Punjab Kings are currently at eighth with 12 points and have the opportunity to finish with 16 and move to playoffs.
LIVE Updates | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Live Score, Match 64: Prithvi Shaw was finally back among runs with a 38-ball-54 while South African Rilee Rossouw smashed a scintillating 82 not out off 37 balls as Delhi Capitals scored 213 for 2 against Punjab Kings in an IPL 2023 match on Wednesday. Skipper David Warner also contributed 46 off 31 balls with DC top order posting a decent total. It is their highest total of the season. For Punjab Kings, Sam Curran had figures of 2 for 36 in four overs.
