  • LIVE Updates | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Live Score: Ishant Gets Dhawan Early, Delhi Capitals In Command
IPL 2023 Live Score And Match Updates: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Punjab Kings are currently at eighth with 12 points and have the opportunity to finish with 16 and move to playoffs.

Updated: May 17, 2023 9:47 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Atharva Taide

12* (13) 1x4, 1x6

Prabhsimran Singh

21 (16) 4x4, 0x6

Mukesh Kumar

(0-0-0-0)*

Anrich Nortje

(1-0-12-0)
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 Live Score

LIVE Updates | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Live Score, Match 64: Prithvi Shaw was finally back among runs with a 38-ball-54 while South African Rilee Rossouw smashed a scintillating 82 not out off 37 balls as Delhi Capitals scored 213 for 2 against Punjab Kings in an IPL 2023 match on Wednesday. Skipper David Warner also contributed 46 off 31 balls with DC top order posting a decent total. It is their highest total of the season. For Punjab Kings, Sam Curran had figures of 2 for 36 in four overs.

Live Updates

  • 9:46 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023: Prabhsimran Singh has started from where he finished in the last game, hits Ishant Sharma for three consecutive fours. PBKS 23/1 (4)

  • 9:37 PM IST

  • 9:34 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023: Ishant Sharma comes into the attack and strikes on his first ball. Shikhar Dhawan goes for a first-ball duck as Aman Khan takes the catch. Prabhsimran Singh finishes off the over with a four. PBKS 7/1 (2)

  • 9:33 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023: Prabhsimran Singh and Shikhar Dhawan are at the crease for PBKS. Brilliant start from Khaleel Ahmed. No run from the first six balls. Maiden over to start. PBKS 0/0 (1)

  • 9:07 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023: Harpreet Brar comes to bowl the final over and Rilee Rossouw welcomes him with a six. He dances down the ground in the next and is lucky to get his bat at the last moment for a four. BANGGG! Six more added to the total in the next. Four to finish the innings. Delhi Capitals end at 213/2 in 20 overs.

  • 9:02 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023: Phil Salt gets into the act as slots Nathan Ellis into the crowd. Four more in the next from Salt. 10 runs from the very first two balls of the over. Salt finishes of the over with a straight down the ground over the fence. 200 on the cards. DC 190/2 (19)

  • 8:59 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023: Maiden IPL fifty for Rilee Rossouw. The South African has been in tremendous form for Delhi Capitals this season and tonight’s knock might be the game-changer. Phil Salt gets into the act as slots Nathan Ellis into the crowd. DC 172/2 (18)

  • 8:49 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Score: Sam Curran finally gets his man. Prithvi Shaw pulls a Curran delivery only to see the ball perfectly caught by Atarva Taide at fine leg. Shaw goes for 54. DC 148/2 (15)

  • 8:43 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Score: Just before the game, it was said that this wicket will help the pacers. But neither of Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran or Arshdeep Singh could trouble the Delhi Capitals batters.

  • 8:42 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Score:
    Rilee Rossouw welcomes Rahul Chahar with a huge six. Fifty comes up for Prithvi Shaw with a four off the last ball in the over. DC 138/1 (14)

