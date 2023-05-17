Home

LIVE Updates | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Live Score: Ishant Gets Dhawan Early, Delhi Capitals In Command

IPL 2023 Live Score And Match Updates: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Punjab Kings are currently at eighth with 12 points and have the opportunity to finish with 16 and move to playoffs.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Delhi Capitals VS Punjab 213/2 (20.0) 36/1 (5.0) Run Rate: (Current: 7.2) PBKS need 178 runs in 90 balls at 11.86 rpo Last Wicket: Shikhar Dhawan (C) c Aman Khan b Ishant Sharma 0 (1) - 0/1 in 1.1 Over Atharva Taide 12 * (13) 1x4, 1x6 Prabhsimran Singh 21 (16) 4x4, 0x6 Mukesh Kumar (0-0-0-0) * Anrich Nortje (1-0-12-0)

LIVE Updates | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Live Score, Match 64: Prithvi Shaw was finally back among runs with a 38-ball-54 while South African Rilee Rossouw smashed a scintillating 82 not out off 37 balls as Delhi Capitals scored 213 for 2 against Punjab Kings in an IPL 2023 match on Wednesday. Skipper David Warner also contributed 46 off 31 balls with DC top order posting a decent total. It is their highest total of the season. For Punjab Kings, Sam Curran had figures of 2 for 36 in four overs.

