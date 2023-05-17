ZEE Sites

  • LIVE Updates | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Live Score: Punjab Kings Aim For Double, Toss Coming Up Soon
IPL 2023 Live Score And Match Updates: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Punjab Kings are currently at eighth with 12 points and have the opportunity to finish with 16 and move to playoffs.

Updated: May 17, 2023 6:48 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 Live Score

LIVE Updates | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Live Score, Match 64: Having beaten Delhi Capitals at their own den four days back, Punjab Kings will be high on confidence when they host the David Warner-led side at Dharamshala on Wednesday in a crucial IPL 2023e encounter. Opener Prabhsimran Singh’s century and Harpreet Brar’s four wicket-haul wrecked havoc the previous day and the Shikhar Dhawan-led side will be banking on them along with their seasoned recruits.

Live Updates

  • 6:47 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Score: Pitch Report by Simon Doull and Matthew Hayden: This is an absolute beauty. It hasn’t had a lot of wear and tear. When you look at the surface, really hard, not a lot of movement in these cracks whatsoever. The par score should be around 180. The outfield looks absolutely magnificent – it’s been relaid, looks pristine and we’re set for a cracking night here in Dharamshala.

  • 6:46 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Score: Dharamsala has hosted just two T20 matches since Jan 2018 – both during Sri Lanka’s tour to India in 2022. Both matches were won by chasing sides. Pacers picked up 14 wickets compared to just three by spinners.

  • 6:46 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Score: Delhi Capitals have lost 37 wickets against spin in IPL 2023, the most for any team. As many as 29 of these wickets have fallen against bowlers who turn the ball away from right-handers.

  • 6:45 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Score: Ishant Sharma could be an effective match-up against Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone, having dismissed them twice each and also having a good economy rate against them.

  • 6:44 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Score: Considering the pacy nature of the Dharamshala wicket, Kagiso Rabada could feature in the playing Xi. The South African, who last played on April 30, has missed PBKS’s last three games due to Nathan Ellis’ death bowling. Rabada also bowled an extended spell during the practice session on the eve of the game.

  • 6:41 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Score: Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are out of playoffs contention and are at the bottom of the table. However, they will look to spoil Punjab Kings party tonight at Dharamshala.

  • 6:40 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Score: Punjab Kings are on eighth spot with 12 points from 12 games. A win against Delhi Capitals tonight will help them climb the ladder to fourth or fifth spot.

  • 6:38 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Score: Punjab Kings will be high on confidence after they defeated Delhi Capitals in their last game. Prabhsimran Singh scored his maiden IPL ton in that game followed by Harpreet Brar’s four-wicket haul.

  • 6:37 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Score: The picturesque Dharamsala is all set to host its first match of the season. This is the 12th venue in IPL 2023.

  • 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Score: Hello and welcome to the match 64 of IPL 2023 between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

