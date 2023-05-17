ZEE Sites

  • LIVE Updates | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Live Score: Warner, Shaw Shift Gears After Slow Start
IPL 2023 Live Score And Match Updates: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Punjab Kings are currently at eighth with 12 points and have the opportunity to finish with 16 and move to playoffs.

Updated: May 17, 2023 8:20 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

LIVE Updates | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Live Score, Match 64: Having beaten Delhi Capitals at their own den four days back, Punjab Kings will be high on confidence when they host the David Warner-led side at Dharamshala on Wednesday in a crucial IPL 2023e encounter. Opener Prabhsimran Singh’s century and Harpreet Brar’s four wicket-haul wrecked havoc the previous day and the Shikhar Dhawan-led side will be banking on them along with their seasoned recruits.

  • 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Score: Punjab Kings finally have a breakthrough. David Warner tries to hit a slower Sam Curran delivery but mistimes it. Shikhar Dhawan runs a long yard to take a diving blinder. DC 94/1

  • 8:20 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Score: DROPPED! Rahul Chahar puts down David Warner. The Australian looked to launch Nathan Ellis over mid-wicket, gets a top edge. Chahar calls it mine but eventually drops. DC 93/0 (10)

  • 8:14 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Score: David Warner and Prithvi Shaw look to compete against each other as both are scoring runs at the same pace. DC 76/0 (8)

  • 7:58 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Score: Nathan Ellis comes into the attack. The last three overs, Delhi Capitals have scored 45 runs. Davis Warner welcomes Elllis with a four on the gap. Wonderful timing. Add four more to the total.

  • 7:57 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Score: Prithvi Shaw is on fire today. Arshdeep Singh comes into the attack and Shaw hits the left-hander for 4, 4, 6 to bring up Delhi Capitals’ fifty. Where were you Shaw in the initial stages? DC 51/0 (5)

  • 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Score: Another big over for Delhi Capitals. Prithvi Shaw starts the Kagiso Rabada over with a over and David Warner finishes the over with two sixes. DC 35/0 (4)

  • 7:47 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Score: Sam Curran continues and David Warner opens his arms against the Englishman. The Australian hits a couple of fours on the last two balls of the over. DC 18/0 (3)

  • 7:42 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Score: Kagiso Rabada comes into attack and keeps the DC batters in check. He even hit Prithvi Shaw on the elbow. The physio runs with a magic spray but is fine to go. Just four runs come from the over. DC 6/0 (2)

  • 7:33 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Score: David Warner and Prithvi Shaw are at the crease. Sam Curran will open the attack for PBKS. Good start by the hosts. DC 4/0 (1)

  • 7:18 PM IST
    LIVE | PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Score: Playing XIs

    Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt(w), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
    Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh

