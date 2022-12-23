live

LIVE Updates | IPL 2023 Auction, Day 1: Curran, Green, Stokes Set Auction on FIRE

IPL 2023 auction LIVE Updates: Check the latest updates, rumours, speculation, build-up, and preparation of IPL teams for auction.

Updated: December 23, 2022 5:38 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

IPL 2023 Auction LIVE: IPL Auction starts in Kochi at 2:30PM

IPL Auction 2023, Day 1, LIVE Updates: The IPL Auction 2023 is all set to get underway in Kochi on December 23rd, 2022. While a lot of senior Indian players have been retained by the franchises, the younger Indian talent will be in focus given the limited purse value each team has for the IPL Auction 2023. Ben Stokes and Sam Curran are expected to set the auction on fire. The auction process is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM IST. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Also Read:

Most expensive player in IPL history?

Sam Curran – INR 18.50 Crore

 IPL auction 2023 will be telecast live on TV Channel Star Sports.

The IPL Auction start time is 2:30 PM.

How can I watch IPL auction for free on mobile?

 Live streaming will be available free on the Jio Cinema app.

IPL Auction 2023 Live Streaming App?

IPL Auction 2023 auction live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema App and  Star Sports Network

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

Live Updates

  • 5:58 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Auction, Day 1: The Capitals buy Manish Pandey for Rs 2.4 Cr. This is a good buy considering the huge IPL experience Pandey brings to the table.

  • 5:56 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Auction, Day 1: England batter Dawid Malan remains UNSOLD. This is surprising, considering he is a former No. 1 T20 batter.

  • 5:55 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Auction, Day 1: Mandeep Singh remains UNSOLD as of now.

  • 5:55 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Auction, Day 1: Travis Head goes UNSOLD as of now.

  • 5:54 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Auction, Day 1: After a break, the auction process starts again. Will Jacks go under the hammer. There are two teams bidding for him. RCB and RR engage in a bidding war. Jacks sold to RCB for Rs 3.2 Cr.

  • 5:37 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Auction, Day 1: Delhi CapitaIs Purchases Indian Uncapped Pacer Mukesh Kumar For Rs 5.5 cr.

  • 5:08 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Auction, Day 1: Mr. Akash Ambani – Owner, Mumbai Indians said, “We have been following Cameron Green for the last three years and with his recent performances, we thought that he is exactly what we needed. We were looking for a younger player and he fits the right age profile for us. If you have noticed, over the last two auctions, we have deliberately picked players that are young and give us more lifetime value and that’s why we thought that Cameron is the perfect guy for us to come in. We are very happy to get Cameron Green.”

  • 5:04 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Auction, Day 1: CSK is again bidding, this time for KS Bharat. The wicketkeeper fetches Rs 1.2 Cr and will be playing for Gujarat Titans.

  • 5:02 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Auction, Day 1: KKR and CSK are in a bidding war with Jagadeesan. The cricketer has been in top form in the domestic circuit. The Knights buy Jagadeesan for Rs 90 lakh.

  • 5:01 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Auction, Day 1: SRH laps up Sanvir Singh for his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

