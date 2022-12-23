live

LIVE UPDATES | IPL Auction 2023, Day 1: 405 Players to go Under The Hammer

Published: December 23, 2022 6:00 AM IST

The IPL Auction 2023 is all set to get underway in Kochi on December 23rd, 2022. While a lot of senior Indian players have been retained by the franchises, the younger Indian talent will be in focus given the limited purse value each team has for the IPL Auction 2023. Ben Stokes and Sam Curran are expected to set the auction on fire. The auction process is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM IST. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

