Live IPL Media Rights Auction 2022 | New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will conduct the auction for the media rights for IPL for the years 2023-27 today, on June 12. According to media reports, the board is expected to fetch nearly double the money this year, as compared to the last auction in 2017. Currently, Star holds the media rights to one of the biggest sporting events in the world.Also Read - IPL Media Rights Cross Rs 100-crore Mark Per Match, Overall Value Crosses 41,000 cr: Report

This year, global giants like Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), Reliance-Viacom 18 and Disney Star Network are in the fray to grab the rights to the event. Unlike the closed bidding in 2017, this year, the participants can withdraw their bid after a certain stage. The auction is expected to begin at 11 AM (IST). Also Read - IPL Media Rights Announcement Today. What We Know So Far?

Here are the live updates of IPL media rights auction

Live Updates

    LIVE IPL Media Rights Auction 2022: There are reports that the bidding for the remaining two packages which includes digital rights for 18 matches and TV and digital rights for rest of the world is likely to start from noon tomorrow.

    LIVE IPL Media Rights Auction 2022: IPL Digital Rights Values Cross 19,000 Crore / IPL LIVE Broadcast Cross 24000 Crore – Total BID currently just for Indian Sub-Continent Rights stands at close to 43,000 Crore this is something big.

    LIVE IPL Media Rights Auction 2022: Bidding for the Rights has crossed 41,000 Crores for A & B. This is Massive!

    LIVE IPL Media Rights Auction 2022: The Value of IPL Rights Per Match crosses 100 Crore

    LIVE IPL Media Rights Auction 2022: The cricket fans are so excited for the IPL Media Rights Mega Auction as you can see twitter reactions. Here are some of the tweets for IPL Mega auction:

    LIVE IPL Media Rights Auction 2022: Indian Premier League has changed the game for the BCCI, which earns its major share of its revenue from selling the broadcast rights for the IPL.