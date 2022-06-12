Live IPL Media Rights Auction 2022 | New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will conduct the auction for the media rights for IPL for the years 2023-27 today, on June 12. According to media reports, the board is expected to fetch nearly double the money this year, as compared to the last auction in 2017. Currently, Star holds the media rights to one of the biggest sporting events in the world.Also Read - IPL Media Rights Announcement Today. What We Know So Far?

This year, global giants like Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), Reliance-Viacom 18 and Disney Star Network are in the fray to grab the rights to the event. Unlike the closed bidding in 2017, this year, the participants can withdraw their bid after a certain stage. The auction is expected to begin at 11 AM (IST). Also Read - IPL Could See Increase In Number Of Matches In 2023-27 Cycle: Report

Here are the live updates of IPL media rights auction

Live Updates

  • 3:05 PM IST
    LIVE IPL Media Rights Auction 2022: Indian Premier League has changed the game for the BCCI, which earns its major share of its revenue from selling the broadcast rights for the IPL.
  • 2:57 PM IST
    LIVE IPL Media Rights Auction 2022: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said he is delighted by the growth of Indian cricket and made a big claim, saying the IPL generates more revenue than the Premier League, one of the biggest football leagues in the globe at India Leadership Council Event
    LIVE IPL Media Rights Auction 2022: 1st HALF of IPL E-AUCTION ENDS!!!

  • 2:43 PM IST
    LIVE IPL Media Rights Auction 2022: Bidding for the Rights has crossed 40,000 CR – That means already IPL Rights are more than doubled from the current price
    LIVE IPL Media Rights Auction 2022: Let’s have a look at how Twitterati is reacting to IPL 2023-27 media rights auction.

    LIVE IPL Media Rights Auction 2022: Winners will be announced after the entire bidding process is complete including bundles C and D which are scheduled for June 13, tomorrow.

    LIVE IPL Media Rights Auction 2022: If we talk about the IPL viewership the Television users are less as the rise of Hotstar has put a tough competition to Star Sports.