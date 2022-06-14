Live IPL Media Rights Auction 2023, DAY 3 Latest Update

Two different broadcasters won the TV (package A) and digital rights (package B) for the Indian subcontinent in the e-auction of the media rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) cycle 2023 to 2027.

With 410 matches to be broadcasted in the five-year cycle, the total value per match for every IPL game is at RS 107.5 crore.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the yet-to-be identified company which has bagged TV rights for RS 57.5 crore per game had challenged the company bidding RS 48 crore per game for digital rights.

The auction will now move towards the bidding of Package C, which is an 18-game non-exclusive India digital rights with a base price of RS 16 crore. The auction will end with Package D bidding rights, which is the rest of the world consisting of five territories with base price for each game and each territory is RS 3 crore, with no composite bid for the Rest of the World package.

Star India-Disney were the current holders of the IPL rights for 2017-22 cycle, with a winning bid of RS 16,347.50 crore for both TV and digital in September 2017.

Previously, Sony Pictures Network won the IPL TV media rights for a period of 10 years during the inception of the tournament with a bid of RS 8200 crore.

Here are the live updates of IPL media rights auction