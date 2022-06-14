Live IPL Media Rights Auction 2023, DAY 3 Latest Update

Two different broadcasters won the TV (package A) and digital rights (package B) for the Indian subcontinent in the e-auction of the media rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) cycle 2023 to 2027.

With 410 matches to be broadcasted in the five-year cycle, the total value per match for every IPL game is at RS 107.5 crore.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the yet-to-be identified company which has bagged TV rights for RS 57.5 crore per game had challenged the company bidding RS 48 crore per game for digital rights.

The auction will now move towards the bidding of Package C, which is an 18-game non-exclusive India digital rights with a base price of RS 16 crore. The auction will end with Package D bidding rights, which is the rest of the world consisting of five territories with base price for each game and each territory is RS 3 crore, with no composite bid for the Rest of the World package.

Star India-Disney were the current holders of the IPL rights for 2017-22 cycle, with a winning bid of RS 16,347.50 crore for both TV and digital in September 2017.

Previously, Sony Pictures Network won the IPL TV media rights for a period of 10 years during the inception of the tournament with a bid of RS 8200 crore.

Here are the live updates of IPL media rights auction

    LIVE | IPL Media Rights Auction 2023, Day 2: The official announcement will made tomorrow by BCCI. Join us for the Day 3 Updates.

    LIVE | IPL Media Rights Auction 2023, Day 2: Updates to this blog have been closed for today Thanks for staying with us.

    LIVE | IPL Media Rights Auction 2023, Day 2: As per reports, Package A Winner is still unknown, C has gone to Viacom and the bidding process of C is going on.

    LIVE | IPL Media Rights Auction 2023, Day 2: As per reports the Rest of the World rights (Australia & Europe Territories) have gone to Viacom.

    LIVE | IPL Media Rights Auction 2023, Day,2: As Per the Reports package A goes to Disney.

    LIVE | IPL Media Rights Auction 2023, Day 2: According to the reports Package C is closed on 18.5 crores per game on day 2. A total number of games in Package C is 98.

    LIVE | IPL Media Rights Auction 2023, Day 2: According to Reports by free press journal Sony won Package A (TV rights) for Rs 57.5 cr per game.
    LIVE | IPL Media Rights Auction 2023, Day 2: A trend is going on Twitter saying that Sony wins the broadcasting rights for IPL, here are some of the reactions from Twitter.