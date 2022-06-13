Live IPL Media Rights Auction 2023, DAY 2

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will conduct the auction for the media rights for IPL for the years 2023-27 today, on June 12. According to media reports, the board is expected to fetch nearly double the money this year, as compared to the last auction in 2017. Currently, Star holds the media rights to one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

This year, global giants like Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), Reliance-Viacom 18 and Disney Star Network are in the fray to grab the rights to the event. Unlike the closed bidding in 2017, this year, the participants can withdraw their bid after a certain stage. The auction is expected to begin at 11 AM (IST).

Here are the live updates of IPL media rights auction

Also Read - IPL Could See Increase In Number Of Matches In 2023-27 Cycle: Report

Live Updates

  • 11:17 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL Media Rights Auction 2023, Day 2: According to reports, the IPL Media Rights value will be three times up after the day.

  • 11:01 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL Media Rights Auction 2023, Day 2: The Results for IPL 2023-27 media rights will announce today.

  • 10:49 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL Media Rights Auction 2022, Day 2: IPL overtakes EPL in per match value as IPL per match value is Rs 104 crore.

  • 9:55 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL Media Rights Auction 2022, Day 2: Reports suggest Mukesh Ambani backed Viacom18 could edge Star Network for the rights. The race has is going to heat up between these two contenders.

  • 9:35 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL Media Rights Auction 2022, Day 2: The IPL media right bidding will resume today at 11 am, currently it’s 43,050 crores – results might come by evening or tomorrow.

  • 9:32 AM IST

  • 9:27 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL Media Rights Auction 2022, Day 2: The day saw the cricket board pocket Rs 43,050 crore (around $5. 5 billion)-a Rs 26,050-crore ($3. 3 billion) hike from the previous rights cycle-taking IPL’s per match value at over Rs 104 crore ($13. 4 million) past English Premier League’s corresponding figure of $11 million.

  • 9:17 AM IST

  • 8:54 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL Media Rights Auction 2022, Day 2: A lot at stake for bidders on Day 2 after a mind boggling opening day. The action starts at 11 AM IST. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • 6:19 PM IST