Live IPL Media Rights Auction 2023, DAY 2 Latest UpdateAlso Read - 'Ache Din is Back' - Twitterverse Gets Nostalgic as Reports Suggest Sony Leads Race to Bag IPL Media TV Rights

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will conduct the auction for the media rights for IPL for the years 2023-27 today, on June 12. According to media reports, the board is expected to fetch nearly double the money this year, as compared to the last auction in 2017. Currently, Star holds the media rights to one of the biggest sporting events in the world. Also Read - IPL Is World's Second Richest League; Key Takeaways From IPL Media Rights Auction

This year, global giants like Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), Reliance-Viacom 18 and Disney Star Network are in the fray to grab the rights to the event. Unlike the closed bidding in 2017, this year, the participants can withdraw their bid after a certain stage. The auction is expected to begin at 11 AM (IST). Also Read - IPL Media Rights Cross Rs 100-crore Mark Per Match, Overall Value Crosses 41,000 cr: Report

Here are the live updates of IPL media rights auction