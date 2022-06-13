Live IPL Media Rights Auction 2023, DAY 2 Latest UpdateAlso Read - IPL Media Rights Cross Rs 100-crore Mark Per Match, Overall Value Crosses 41,000 cr: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will conduct the auction for the media rights for IPL for the years 2023-27 today, on June 12. According to media reports, the board is expected to fetch nearly double the money this year, as compared to the last auction in 2017. Currently, Star holds the media rights to one of the biggest sporting events in the world. Also Read - IPL Media Rights Announcement Today. What We Know So Far?

This year, global giants like Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), Reliance-Viacom 18 and Disney Star Network are in the fray to grab the rights to the event. Unlike the closed bidding in 2017, this year, the participants can withdraw their bid after a certain stage. The auction is expected to begin at 11 AM (IST). Also Read - IPL Could See Increase In Number Of Matches In 2023-27 Cycle: Report

Here are the live updates of IPL media rights auction

Live Updates

  • 12:54 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Media Rights Auction 2023, Day 2: Things are looking bright for IPL with the BCCI ruling the moolah-game. The league suffered in a big way during the COVID, but it is up and running and how. Cricket – hence proven – is a festival in India.

  • 12:53 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Media Rights Auction 2023, Day 2: This means the valuation of Rs 105.5 Crore per match. It must be noted that IPL is only a fifteen-year-old league.

  • 12:51 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Media Rights Auction 2023, Day 2: Reports emerging says the television and digital broadcast rights have been won by two different companies.

  • 12:36 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Media Rights Auction 2023, Day 2: Package A has gone to another party whereas Package B went to another.

  • 12:31 PM IST

  • 12:30 PM IST

  • 12:30 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Media Rights Auction 2023, Day 2: Twitterati started reacting after Package A & B Media Rights, here are the reactions:

  • 12:17 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Media Rights Auction 2023, Day 2: Here are the figures for TV and Digital Rights Rs57 cr for TV Rs 48cr for Digital.

  • 12:13 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Media Rights Auction 2023, Day 2: Package A & B Auction ends at Rs 43,050 crore this is something big.

  • 12:08 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Media Rights Auction 2023, Day 2: Package A & B haven’t gone to the same Bidder.