Live IPL Media Rights Auction 2022 | New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will conduct the auction for the media rights for IPL for the years 2023-27 today, on June 12. According to media reports, the board is expected to fetch nearly double the money this year, as compared to the last auction in 2017. Currently, Star holds the media rights to one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

This year, global giants like Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), Reliance-Viacom 18 and Disney Star Network are in the fray to grab the rights to the event. Unlike the closed bidding in 2017, this year, the participants can withdraw their bid after a certain stage. The auction is expected to begin at 11 AM (IST).

Here are the live updates of IPL media rights auction

Live Updates

  • 10:36 AM IST

    LIVE IPL Media Rights Auction 2022: This bid is for 5 IPL seasons, from 2023 to 2027

  • 10:30 AM IST
    LIVE IPL Media Rights Auction 2022: The e-auction process is all set to get underway at 11 am in Mumbai.
  • 10:27 AM IST
    LIVE IPL Media Rights Auction 2022: This is the base price for all the packages


    Package A – Rs. 49 crore per match
    Package B – Rs. 33 crore per match
    Package C – Rs 11 crore per match
    Package D- Rs. 3 crore per match
  • 10:24 AM IST

    LIVE IPL Media Rights Auction 2022: Amid fierce competition to wrest the media rights of the money-spinning Indian Premier League (IPL), there are reports that one of the big players, Amazon.com Inc., is planning to pull out
  • 10:21 AM IST

    LIVE IPL Media Rights Auction 2022: Package D is a combined (TV and digital) bracket for the rest of the world. This is divided into two countries which could include either the entire world or the five separate regions.

  • 10:20 AM IST

    Live | IPL Media Rights Auction: Package C is a group of non-exclusive matches which compromises some particular matches. This will include the final, the playoff matches, the tournament opener, and a few evening weekend games. In a 74-match IPL, this will include a total of 18 games while if the number of games will exceed to 84 or 94, the number of matches will go up to 20 or 22 respectively.

  • 10:14 AM IST

    Live | IPL Media Rights Auction: Of the four packages, package A is a TV-exclusive bracket only for the Indian subcontinent while package B is a digital-only grouping for the same region.


  • 10:08 AM IST

    Live | IPL Media Rights Auction: This time the base price is Rs 32,890 crores, which means the BCCI is expecting to get at least twice the previous amount.

  • 10:04 AM IST

    Live | IPL Media Rights Auction: Currently, Star India owns the IPL media Rights, Star India paid Rs 16,347 crore in 2017 for acquiring the IPL media rights.

  • 9:59 AM IST
    Live IPL Media Rights Auction: Media rights is of 4 packages

    Package A: Indian sub-continent exclusive TV (broadcast) rights
    Package B: Covers digital rights for the Indian sub-continent.
    Package C: For 18 selected games in each season for digital space
    Package D: All games will be for combined TV and digital rights for overseas markets.