After suffering defeat in the opening match, Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians will next face Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday. Mumbai were outclassed by RCB in the opening match as the defending champions failed to put up a big score. Meanwhile, Kolkata are riding high on confidence with their win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kolkata looked balanced in their playing XI during the opening clash and are expected to go with the same line-up in the second match. While, Quinton de Kock might return to Mumbai’s playing XI after missing out the first game due to quarantine rules. It will be interesting to see whether Mumbai will drop Chris Lynn after his impressive 49 against RCB for De Kock. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television. Also Read - Rohit Sharma vs Jasprit Bumrah Face Off Ahead of KKR vs MI IPL 2021 Game in Chennai | WATCH

The excitement of IPL is back as the first match of the 2021 season is all set to get underway on Friday. The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians (KKR vs MI) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

When is Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021, Match 5 will be played on Tuesday, April 13. Also Read - KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians T20 Match 5 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7.30 PM IST April 13 Tuesday

What are the timings of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match?

The IPL 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match live streaming swill start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where is Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match being played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Which TV channel will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match?

The KKR vs MI match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match?

The KKR vs MI match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

What are the squads for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match?

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Yudhvir Singh