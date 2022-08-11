LIVE Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates: After a clinical performance in the first T20I by the Irish, the two sides will meet again on Thursday at the same Civil Services Cricket Club venue in Stormont for the second time in their five-match series. Chasing 169, Lorcan Tucker and Balbirnie (51) hit quickfire half-centuries before Harry Tector (25 not out off 15 balls) and George Dockrell (10 not out off five balls) took Ireland over the finishing line. Captain Balbirnie will look to replicate his performance against a side who boast of a phenomenal bowling attack led by the ever so reliable Rashid Khan.Also Read - IRE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain – Ireland vs Afghanistan, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Belfast 8:00 PM IST August 9, Tuesday

Usman Ghani and Hashmatullah Shahidi put aside that setback to keep the scoreboard ticking along, building a partnership that took Afghanistan to 75-1 after nine overs. But Dockrell dismissed Shahidi as he top-edged a delivery safely into the hands of Paul Stirling at short fine leg for 11.

Ghani advanced to his fourth T20I half-century, helping Afghanistan past 100. But spin brought another breakthrough for Ireland as Gareth Delany struck with the last ball of the 14th over, with Najibullah Zadran top-edging the leg-spinner to McBrine at backward point.

Check Playing 11 here:

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little