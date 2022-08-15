Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th T20I, Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th, IRE vs AFG, AFG vs IRE Live Scorecard and Streaming Details, Stormont: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the 4th T20I match between Ireland and Afghanistan. Afghanistan finally got off the mark in the T20I series against Ireland as they handed hosts Ireland a 22-run defeat in the third T20I to keep themselves alive in the five-match series. Both sides will tussle in the crucial and potentially decisive fourth match of the series on the 15th of August in Belfast. Ireland won the opening two matches and were looking to seal the series with a victory in the third T20I on Friday, 12th August, but the visitors threw a spanner in their plans and completed a comprehensive victory as they finally arrived in the series. The Afghan batters laid the foundation of the victory for the visitors as they posted a daunting total of 189/5 in their 20 overs on the back of swashbuckling innings from opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Najibullah Zadran. The hosts never looked like chasing the target as they kept losing wickets and fell short by 22 runs even after valiant efforts from George Dockrell and Fionn Hand.Also Read - Highlights IRE vs AFG 2nd T20I Cricket Score and Updates: Ireland Win By 5 Wickets

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Stephen Doheny, Simi Singh.

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Darwish Rasooli.