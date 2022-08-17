LIVE Ireland vs Afghanistan 5th T20I Cricket Score and Updates: Little’s Twin Strikes Puts Ireland In Command; Ghani-Zadran Steady Afghanistan After Early Blows; Afghanistan Lose Both Openers Quickly; Ireland Opt To Bowl, Check Playing 11’s | After a slight delay in the toss due to rain, the proceedings have resumed. Mohammed Nabi at the toss: The pitch looks good and hard. We will try our best to post a good total here. In the first two games were couldn’t get used to the conditions, but we have slowly managed to get used to them. Usman Ghani comes in. Andrew Balbirnie at the toss: We are going to bowl first on this fresh wicket, want to make use of the conditions. 2-2 coming into this game. We know we can create chances, but we need to take them. Campher comes in.Also Read - KL Rahul-Led India Present Huge ODI Challenge For Transformed Zimbabwe

Check Playing XI:

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

After losing the first two encounters, the visitors bounced back brilliantly in the next two matches, levelling the series 2-2. The decider will be played as the series is up for grabs, after which Afghanistan will depart for UAE. Ireland and Afghanistan are currently locked in a stalemate in the five-match series 2-2.

