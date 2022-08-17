LIVE Ireland vs Afghanistan 5th T20I Cricket Score and Updates: Little’s Twin Strikes Puts Ireland In Command; Ghani-Zadran Steady Afghanistan After Early Blows; Afghanistan Lose Both Openers Quickly; Ireland Opt To Bowl, Check Playing 11’s | After a slight delay in the toss due to rain, the proceedings have resumed. Mohammed Nabi at the toss: The pitch looks good and hard. We will try our best to post a good total here. In the first two games were couldn’t get used to the conditions, but we have slowly managed to get used to them. Usman Ghani comes in. Andrew Balbirnie at the toss: We are going to bowl first on this fresh wicket, want to make use of the conditions. 2-2 coming into this game. We know we can create chances, but we need to take them. Campher comes in.Also Read - KL Rahul-Led India Present Huge ODI Challenge For Transformed Zimbabwe

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik Also Read - Ian Chappell: A Rasp-Like Voice That Cut No Corners

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

After losing the first two encounters, the visitors bounced back brilliantly in the next two matches, levelling the series 2-2. The decider will be played as the series is up for grabs, after which Afghanistan will depart for UAE. Ireland and Afghanistan are currently locked in a stalemate in the five-match series 2-2.

Check out all the updates from the 5th T20 match here: 

Live Updates

  • 8:53 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs AFG 5th T20I: OUT!!! That is a good catch by wicket-keeper Chris Tucker. Little bowled a good bouncer at Zadran and he was only able to guide it in the hands of the Tucker. OUT!!! Mohammed Nabi departs for a duck. AFG 66/5 (11).

  • 8:46 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs AFG 5th T20I: SIX!!! Finally a boundary after a long time for the Afghans. FOUR!!! This is an excellent start to the over by Usman Ghani against Simi Singh. SIX!!! This time, a slog sweep over mid-wicket. FOUR!!! 20 off the over. AFG 62/3 (10)

  • 8:35 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs AFG 5th T20I: The pair of Usman Ghani and Najibullah Zadran are currently locked in a tussle against the Irish bowlers. Both are currently playing at a strike late less than 100 at the moment. 3 off the 7th over. AFG 36/3 (7).

  • 8:12 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs AFG 5th T20I: OUT!!! That is an absolute beauty from Mark Adair. Just a feather from the bat of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Afghanistan have lost both their openers. AFG 16/2 (2).

  • 8:09 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs AFG 5th T20I: Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz have begin the proceedings for Afghanistan in typical T20 style. OUT!!! Mark Adair gets rid of the dangerous Zazai for 10(6). The left-hander was looking to put Adair for a third boundary in the over but couldn’t clear Simi Singh at mid-wicket. AFG 15/1 (1.4)

  • 8:00 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs AFG 5th T20I: As per the latest development, a fresh pitch is being used for the match today. That simply means that there will be plenty of runs to offer in this match.

  • 7:46 PM IST

  • 7:43 PM IST

  • 7:38 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs AFG 5th T20I: Ireland have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the decider.

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs AFG 5th T20I: Currently, there is some drizzle in Belfast due to which the toss has been delayed for some time. Stay tuned for all the live updates here at india.com.