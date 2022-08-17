LIVE Ireland vs Afghanistan 5th T20I Cricket Score and Updates: After losing the first two encounters, the visitors bounced back brilliantly in the next two matches, levelling the series 2-2. The decider will be played as the series is up for grabs, after which Afghanistan will depart for UAE. Ireland and Afghanistan are currently locked in a stalemate in the five-match series 2-2. But Irish spinner Gerath Delany saw a bright side for the hosts’ in the third T20I and 4th T20, saying the lower-order contributions from George Dockrell (58 not out) and Fionn Hand (36 not out) will give them belief to fightback in the upcoming match.Also Read - KL Rahul-Led India Present Huge ODI Challenge For Transformed Zimbabwe

"We're obviously disappointed having not got over the line the other day, but we knew how tough it was going to be against these guys. Looking back, we probably could have restricted them a little more but with the power and talent in their batting line up it's going to be very hard to keep them in check like we have the first two games."

"I think we've all taken confidence from the fight, though, and the two knocks in particular from George Dockrell and Fionn Hand who never gave up and kept us in the contest to the end."

Squads:

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Usman Ghani, Karim Janat, Darwish Rasooli, Noor Ahmad

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Simi Singh, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Andy McBrine, Stephen Doheny, Curtis Campher, Graham Hume