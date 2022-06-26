LIVE Ireland vs India 1st T20 Cricket Score and Match Updates: Delayed Start On Cards As Rain Comes Back; India Opt To Field, Umran Malik To Debut; Umran Malik To Debut Today; Will Pandya Recreate IPL Captaincy Magic Against The Irish?Also Read - Hardik Pandya Hints India's Playing XI vs Ireland For 1st T20I; Likely Debuts For Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi

Check playing XI: Also Read - India's Predicted Playing 11 For 1st T20I vs Ireland: Will Captain Hardik Pandya Hand Debuts to Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh at Dublin?

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert Also Read - India vs Ireland T20Is: Hardik Pandya’s Test To Shape Up To The Possibilities Galore In The Near Future

India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

Preview: India will play the first of two T20Is against Ireland in Dublin, at the same time in Leicester, England, the first-choice players will be participating in the tour match against Leicestershire in the run-up to preparation for the rescheduled Edgbaston Test from July 1-5. This scenario of fielding two different Indian teams at the same time happened last year as well, when India toured Sri Lanka for white-ball games while the first-choice players were in England for the Test series.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who will lead India for the first time during the T20I series against Ireland, on Saturday said that he has always done well whenever been given responsibilities as it makes him a better player. Pandya also said that he doesn’t want to show anything to anyone with his captaincy and just focussed on the two T20Is against Ireland, which serve as India’s building blocks to the World Cup later this year.

Live Updates

  • 9:51 PM IST

  • 9:38 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs IND 1st T20 Score: The typical Irish weather has striked again as rain has made a comeback in the match. With grey skies all around, it will be a challenge for ground staff to keep them on toes.

  • 9:07 PM IST

  • 8:59 PM IST

  • 8:26 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs IND 1st T20 Score: The weather looks alright. The toss is scheduled to place at 8:30 PM IST.

  • 8:08 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs IND 1st T20 Score: Weather report: The humidity is set to be on the higher side and there could be a passing rain shower or two through the course of the day. Usually a score of around 180-185 is a competitive total at the ground. The last time India played T20Is at this venue, they were able to notch up 200 plus score twice.

  • 8:05 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs IND 1st T20 Score: “We keep the same intensity we generally keep even if we are playing the World Cup or a big series. Again it comes down to mental strength, how better you can get because it’s not easy in two matches getting yourself on but at the same time we are playing for India and we have to be on our A game which we will.

  • 7:56 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs IND 1st T20 Score: “It’s a challenge mentally, it is easier to say that we are playing against Ireland but playing for India is the biggest pride. If we want to win the World Cup, every match from here is important for us to reach the World Cup final. The first thing I said to all is that it doesn’t matter whom we are playing, we need to focus on our own things,” he stressed.

  • 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs IND 1st T20 Score: Despite fielding a second string side against Ireland, Hardik said they would approach the short series the same way they play in a big tournament.

  • 7:49 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs IND 1st T20 Score: India is fielding its reserve players in the series against Ireland and Hardik said the bench strength India possesses now is a good sign for the game in the country.