Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert

India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

Preview: India will play the first of two T20Is against Ireland in Dublin, at the same time in Leicester, England, the first-choice players will be participating in the tour match against Leicestershire in the run-up to preparation for the rescheduled Edgbaston Test from July 1-5. This scenario of fielding two different Indian teams at the same time happened last year as well, when India toured Sri Lanka for white-ball games while the first-choice players were in England for the Test series.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who will lead India for the first time during the T20I series against Ireland, on Saturday said that he has always done well whenever been given responsibilities as it makes him a better player. Pandya also said that he doesn’t want to show anything to anyone with his captaincy and just focussed on the two T20Is against Ireland, which serve as India’s building blocks to the World Cup later this year.