LIVE Ireland vs India 1st T20 Cricket Score and Match Updates: Ishan-Suryakumar Depart Quickly, Pandya-Hooda Key For Chase; Ishan-Hooda Off To Flyer In 109 Chase; Tector's Blitz Take Ireland To 108/4 After 12 Overs; Tector Holds Key As Ireland Fights Back; Tector-Tucker Key For Big Finish As Indian Pacers Keep Control; Ireland Lose Balbirnie-Stirling Early; Game To Start at 11:20 IST, 12 Overs Per Side; Short Game In Contention As Rain Returns; India Opt To Field, Umran Malik To Debut; Umran Malik To Debut Today; Will Pandya Recreate IPL Captaincy Magic Against The Irish?

Check playing XI:

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert

India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

Rain delayed the start of the first T20I between Ireland and India, here on Sunday. The rain has been playing hide and seek as the toss was also delayed due to the same reason. During a brief period without rain, Hardik Pandya won the toss in his first match as India captain and opted to bowl first against Ireland, considering the weather forecast. Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav got their places back in the Indian side in place of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, who are in England with the Test squad.

Meanwhile, young pacer Umran Malik was handed his India cap. He is playing in place of Harshal Patel. On the other hand, Conor Olphert made his debut for Ireland.

Here are live updates from IRE vs IND 1st T20I

Live Updates

  • 12:55 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs IND 1st T20 Score: India have lost two quick wickets but runs are coming. Craig Young back into the attack. Slightly spongy bounce for the Irish bowlers. Young is bowling well and making it a bit difficult for the Indian batters. IND 48/2 (5).

  • 12:47 AM IST

  • 12:44 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs IND 1st T20 Score: ALL REDS!! IT IS OUT!!! Young gets another as Suryakumar Yadav gets a golden DUCK!!! IND 30-2 after 3.5 overs.

  • 12:43 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs IND 1st T20 Score: SIX!! Out of the ground. Ishan Kishan continuing from where he left off. OUT!!! This is an excellent delivery by Young! He was pitching it up nicely and got the rewards. APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Suryakumar Yadav is struck on the pads. Umpire gives it OUT!!! But he sends it upstairs.

  • 12:38 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs IND 1st T20 Score: Mark Adair will operate from the other end. If one can remember correctly, he wreaked havoc on England in the Lords Test. Even here, he has started well. He is keeping it wide to stay away from the impact zone. IND need 89 off 60 balls.

  • 12:33 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs IND 1st T20 Score: FOUR!!! This is the kind of start which was required. Smashes towards the covers boundary. Last ball is a dot. IND need 94 off 66 balls.

  • 12:32 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs IND 1st T20 Score: SURPRISE!!! SURPRISE!!! Deepak Hooda to open with Ishan Kishan. Josh Little has the new ball in his hand. That short of length will not be of any use. FOUR!!! Ishan Kishan is away. SIX!!! Pull shot of the highest quality. IRE 11/0 (0.4)

  • 12:10 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs IND 1st T20 Score: SIX!!! What a pleasant surprise for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Welcome back says Harry Tector. An expensive over comes to an end. IRE 87/4 (10)