LIVE Ireland vs India 1st T20 Cricket Score and Match Updates: Will Pandya Recreate IPL Captaincy Magic Against The Irish?

Preview: India will play the first of two T20Is against Ireland in Dublin, at the same time in Leicester, England, the first-choice players will be participating in the tour match against Leicestershire in the run-up to preparation for the rescheduled Edgbaston Test from July 1-5. This scenario of fielding two different Indian teams at the same time happened last year as well, when India toured Sri Lanka for white-ball games while the first-choice players were in England for the Test series. Also Read - India's Predicted Playing 11 For 1st T20I vs Ireland: Will Captain Hardik Pandya Hand Debuts to Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh at Dublin?

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who will lead India for the first time during the T20I series against Ireland, on Saturday said that he has always done well whenever been given responsibilities as it makes him a better player. Pandya also said that he doesn’t want to show anything to anyone with his captaincy and just focussed on the two T20Is against Ireland, which serve as India’s building blocks to the World Cup later this year. Also Read - India vs Ireland T20Is: Hardik Pandya’s Test To Shape Up To The Possibilities Galore In The Near Future

With tickets for both T20Is at Dublin sold out, Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie hopes for a great atmosphere at the ground for matches on Sunday and Tuesday. “I think the intensity goes up, naturally the noise is incredible. You almost can’t hear yourself.”

Full Squads:

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert

India Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

    LIVE IRE vs IND 1st T20 Score: Weather report: The humidity is set to be on the higher side and there could be a passing rain shower or two through the course of the day. Usually a score of around 180-185 is a competitive total at the ground. The last time India played T20Is at this venue, they were able to notch up 200 plus score twice.

    LIVE IRE vs IND 1st T20 Score: “We keep the same intensity we generally keep even if we are playing the World Cup or a big series. Again it comes down to mental strength, how better you can get because it’s not easy in two matches getting yourself on but at the same time we are playing for India and we have to be on our A game which we will.

    LIVE IRE vs IND 1st T20 Score: “It’s a challenge mentally, it is easier to say that we are playing against Ireland but playing for India is the biggest pride. If we want to win the World Cup, every match from here is important for us to reach the World Cup final. The first thing I said to all is that it doesn’t matter whom we are playing, we need to focus on our own things,” he stressed.

    LIVE IRE vs IND 1st T20 Score: Despite fielding a second string side against Ireland, Hardik said they would approach the short series the same way they play in a big tournament.

    LIVE IRE vs IND 1st T20 Score: India is fielding its reserve players in the series against Ireland and Hardik said the bench strength India possesses now is a good sign for the game in the country.

    LIVE IRE vs IND 1st T20 Score: “Obviously I have taken a lot of things from them (Dhoni and Kohli) but at the same time I also want to be myself, obviously my understanding of the game is different but I have taken a lot of good vibes from them.

    LIVE IRE vs IND 1st T20 Score: Playing under two talismanic skippers in Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli has taught Hardik a lot about leadership qualities, but he said every captain has their own style.

    LIVE IRE vs IND 1st T20 Score: “Earlier also, I liked taking up responsibility and now also it is the same but it is a bit more responsibility now. I always believed that I did better when I took responsibility,” Hardik said during a virtual press conference on the eve of the first T20I.

