LIVE Ireland vs India 1st T20 Cricket Score and Match Updates: Will Pandya Recreate IPL Captaincy Magic Against The Irish?

Preview: India will play the first of two T20Is against Ireland in Dublin, at the same time in Leicester, England, the first-choice players will be participating in the tour match against Leicestershire in the run-up to preparation for the rescheduled Edgbaston Test from July 1-5. This scenario of fielding two different Indian teams at the same time happened last year as well, when India toured Sri Lanka for white-ball games while the first-choice players were in England for the Test series.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who will lead India for the first time during the T20I series against Ireland, on Saturday said that he has always done well whenever been given responsibilities as it makes him a better player. Pandya also said that he doesn't want to show anything to anyone with his captaincy and just focussed on the two T20Is against Ireland, which serve as India's building blocks to the World Cup later this year.

With tickets for both T20Is at Dublin sold out, Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie hopes for a great atmosphere at the ground for matches on Sunday and Tuesday. “I think the intensity goes up, naturally the noise is incredible. You almost can’t hear yourself.”

Full Squads:

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert

India Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik