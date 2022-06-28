LIVE Ireland vs India 2nd T20 Cricket Score and Match Updates: Ishan Departs, Adair Draws First Blood; India Opt To Bat, Check Playing XI’sAlso Read - IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Ireland Match Live

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert Also Read - LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates, Ind vs Ire 2nd T20I: Overcast Now; Rain Threat Looms

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik Also Read - IRE vs IND 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, India Tour of Ireland, Fantasy Hints: Captain – Playing 11s For Today’s Match Malahide Cricket Club Ground, Dublin, 9 PM IST June 28 Tuesday

After the truncated first T20I on Sunday, in which India emerged victorious by seven wickets, the Hardik Pandya-led side will be eyeing the series win over a spirited Ireland on Tuesday at Malahide. With Pandya stressing after the first match that India are firmly focusing on the road to Men’s T20 World Cup, to be hosted by Australia in October-November, they will be keen to test more players in the second T20I. With Umran Malik being handed a debut, he could be expected to continue in the eleven despite leaking 14 runs in the lone over he bowled.

The visitors will be pleased by the economical spells bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal in restricting Ireland to 108/4 apart from Deepak Hooda shining as a makeshift opener and Pandya providing fireworks with the bat.

On the other hand, Ireland gave a good account of themselves against a strong opposition like India, especially with young Harry Tector enthralling the capacity crowd with an unbeaten 33-ball 64, striking six fours and three sixes at a high strike rate of 193.94 and taking the hosts from 22/3 inside four overs to 108/4 in a 12-overs-per-side match. With the ball, pacer Craig Young did well with 2/18 in two overs.