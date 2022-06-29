LIVE Ireland vs India 2nd T20 Cricket Score and Match Updates: Tector-Dockrell Keep Ireland Afloat In Chase; Tector-Tucker Key For 228 Chase As India Regains Control; Ireland Lose Balbirnie In 228 Chase; After Early Blitz, Sterling-Delany Depart Quickly; Hooda, Samson Power India To 227/7 After 20 Overs; Hooda On Fire As India Goes Past 200; Hooda Brings Up 50, India In Control; Hooda-Samson Steady India After Early Strike; Ishan Departs, Adair Draws First Blood; India Opt To Bat, Check Playing XI’sAlso Read - IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Ireland Match Live

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert Also Read - LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates, Ind vs Ire 2nd T20I: Overcast Now; Rain Threat Looms

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik Also Read - IRE vs IND 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, India Tour of Ireland, Fantasy Hints: Captain – Playing 11s For Today’s Match Malahide Cricket Club Ground, Dublin, 9 PM IST June 28 Tuesday

India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat first against Ireland in the second and final T20I, here on Tuesday.

“We want to bat first. The wicket looks alright and the weather looks awesome and sunny as well. When we bowled first we expected the wicket to do much more than it did. But credit to the boys for keeping them down to that total by realising which balls to bowl,” said Pandya at the toss.

“We have three changes — Ruturaj misses out because of a niggle, Sanju comes in. Harshal comes in place of Avesh and Bishnoi comes in for Chahal,” he added.

On the other hand, Andrew Balbirnie-led Ireland fielded an unchanged XI for the final game of the series. “We’re playing the same team,” said Ireland captain Balbirnie.

Live Updates

  • 12:23 AM IST

    LIVE | IRE vs IND T20 Score: SIX!!! Dockrell hits another one out of the boundary. Ireland need 38 off 18 balls.

  • 12:21 AM IST

    LIVE | IRE vs IND T20 Score: History on the line for India as Ireland have turned this game around completely. Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar – the two most important bowlers in the Indian line up have gone for runs. 23 sixes in the match so far between the two sides. Ireland need 44 off 20 balls.

  • 12:16 AM IST

    LIVE | IRE vs IND T20 Score: Harry Tector is a player for the future for Ireland cricket. He has been magnificent in the last two overs and made the Indian management worry with his shots. Ireland need 52 off 24 balls.

  • 12:04 AM IST

    LIVE | IRE vs IND T20 Score: 12 runs off Ravi Bishnoi’s over. Umran Malik is into his third over. He has not been able to pick a wicket till now. OUT!! He picks up one. First international wicket for Umran Malik. IRE 142/4 after 13.4 overs.

  • 11:53 PM IST

    LIVE | IRE vs IND T20 Score: Appeal for LBW!!! Umpire denies it. This impact looks way outside off stump. Bad review from Hardik Pandya. Tucker survives. The pair of Tucker and Tector is back. Will they recreate the same magic which they together in 1st T20. IRE 122/3 (11.3)

  • 11:47 PM IST

    LIVE | IRE vs IND T20 Score: 50 comes up for the Ireland captain. Crucial knock under pressure. This is a steep target and Balbirnie will be key for his team if he stays till the end. OUT!!! Commentators curse. Bishnoi redeems himself. IRE 117/3 after 10.3 overs.

  • 11:38 PM IST

    LIVE | IRE vs IND T20 Score: Harry Tector and Andrew Balbirnie is the new pair on which Ireland is likely to bank on. Ravi Bishnoi gave a reprieve to the captain Andrew Balbirnie in the previous over. Will it prove costly for India? Stay tuned for live updates. IRE 96/2 after 8.3 overs.

  • 10:39 PM IST

    LIVE | IRE vs IND T20 Score: Mark Adair will bowl the final over for Ireland. Harshal Patel is bowled. India lose their 7th wicket. Final ball and Bhuvneshwar Kumar is on strike. Just a single and IND reach 227/7 after 20 overs.

  • 10:33 PM IST

    LIVE | IRE vs IND T20 Score: India is losing its way in the end as Dinesh Karthik and Deepak Hooda depart in quick succession. Will Hardik Pandya take India past 230? Stay tuned for live updates. IND 217/6 (19).