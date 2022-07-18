Ireland vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Score & Updates, Belfast: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 1st T20I match between Ireland and New Zealand | Ireland Win Toss; Opt to Bowl. The T20I series gives Ireland a good opportunity to turn the tables on New Zealand. They are ranking 15th currently in the T20I rankings while the Kiwis are sixth. This series is a big opportunity for them to move up the points table. New Zealand stand-in skipper for the ODIs Tom Latham was a relieved man after his side narrowly won the third ODI to win the series 3-0. New Zealand beat Ireland by 83 runs at Trent Bridge in Nottingham in ICC World T20 2009 on 11 June 2009 in the only T20I game they played so far.

UPDATES: Daryl Mitchell Departs; Ireland Dominate at Stormont. Ireland Bowlers on Top; New Zealand in Spot of Bother. Finn Allen, Martin Guptill Depart Quickly; New Zealand in Spot of Bother. Finn Allen Perishes; Ireland Draw First Blood. Martin Guptill-Finn Allen Open Innings For New Zealand.

Playing XIs

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker(w), Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver(w), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

SQUADS

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), Gareth Delany, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert.

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Dane Cleaver(w), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, Blair Tickner, Ben Sears.