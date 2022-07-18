Ireland vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Score & Updates, Belfast: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 1st T20I match between Ireland and New Zealand | Ireland Win Toss; Opt to Bowl. The T20I series gives Ireland a good opportunity to turn the tables on New Zealand. They are ranking 15th currently in the T20I rankings while the Kiwis are sixth. This series is a big opportunity for them to move up the points table. New Zealand stand-in skipper for the ODIs Tom Latham was a relieved man after his side narrowly won the third ODI to win the series 3-0. New Zealand beat Ireland by 83 runs at Trent Bridge in Nottingham in ICC World T20 2009 on 11 June 2009 in the only T20I game they played so far.

Playing XIs

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker(w), Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver(w), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

SQUADS

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), Gareth Delany, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert.

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Dane Cleaver(w), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, Blair Tickner, Ben Sears.

Live Updates

  • 9:23 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs NZ 1st T20I: 10 overs gone, New Zealand are struggling at 65/4. Jimmy Neesham is the new man in and he needs to do something special with Glenn Phillips to rescue Kiwis from harm’s way. NZ 65/4 (10)

  • 9:18 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs NZ 1st T20I: OUT!! This time it’s no mistaken and the catch is taken and Curtis Campher gets his man. This time it’s Daryll Mitchell who falls victim and New Zealand have lost yet another wicket. Ireland continue to dominate in this match. NZ 55/4 (8.4)

  • 9:16 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs NZ 1st T20I: OUT! This time it’s Campher for Ireland!! Glenn Phillips departs and the Irish pacer gets his first wicket of the game in the second delivery of his spell. New Zealand just can’t find a way to re-build their innings. OHH WAIT…THIRD-UMPIRE DECISION TAKEN AND IT’S NOT-OUT!

  • 9:09 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs NZ 1st T20I: Mitchell and Phillips are now at the crease and need to stitch a much-needed partnership. New Zealand earn 7 runs from the 7th over. NZ 49/3 (7)

  • 9:04 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs NZ 1st T20I: The start was good from the Kiwi batters but then the Irish bowlers turned the tables in some style and dominated the major part of the powerplay. New Zealand need to buckle up. New Zealand are now at 42/3 after 6 overs of play. NZ 42/3 (6)

  • 9:00 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs NZ 1st T20I: OUT! Another one bites the dust!! Joshua Little gets another wicket! New Zealand lose their third inside the powerplay. The Kiwis are in total disarray! NZ 38/3 (5)

  • 8:52 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs NZ 1st T20I: OUT!! Ireland Strike Again! Mark Adair removes the dangerous Martin Guptill. New Zealand lose their openers early in the innings. NZ 31/2 (3.5)

  • 8:45 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs NZ 1st T20I: OUT! Joshua Little draws first blood!! Ireland have the first wicket of the match. Finn Allen takes the long walk back to the pavilion. Dockrell takes the catch. NZ 25/1 (2.5)

  • 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs NZ 1st T20I: Just like the previous over, Martin Guptill starts off with a Four and then Finn Allen follows suit and gets a boundary via leg byes. A total of 11 runs cam from the over. Good over from New Zealand point of view. NZ 16/0 (2)

  • 8:35 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs NZ 1st T20I: Martin Guptill starts off with a boundary and New Zealand get off the mark with 5 runs from the opening over. NZ 5/0 (1)