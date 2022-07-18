Ireland vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Score & Updates, Belfast: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 1st T20I match between Ireland and New Zealand |Toss Scheduled at 8:00 PM IST, 3:30 PM GMT. The T20I series gives Ireland a good opportunity to turn the tables on New Zealand. They are ranking 15th currently in the T20I rankings while the Kiwis are sixth. This series is a big opportunity for them to move up the points table. New Zealand stand-in skipper for the ODIs Tom Latham was a relieved man after his side narrowly won the third ODI to win the series 3-0. New Zealand beat Ireland by 83 runs at Trent Bridge in Nottingham in ICC World T20 2009 on 11 June 2009 in the only T20I game they played so far.

SQUADS

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), Gareth Delany, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert.

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Dane Cleaver(w), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, Blair Tickner, Ben Sears.

Live Updates

  • 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs NZ 1st T20I: Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates from Stormont, Belfast. The Toss is scheduled at 8:00 PM IST, 3:30 PM GMT.

  • 7:34 PM IST
    SCENES FROM THE VENUE!

  • 7:13 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs NZ 1st T20I: PITCH REPORT | The Belfast wicket is expected to be favourable for both batting and bowling. However, the batters have a better chance of capitalizing on the surface once they are well set in the middle and a run fest looks pretty much on the cards. The pacers and spinners need to bowl in the right areas in order to get breakthroughs at regular intervals. Therefore, the captain winning the toss will look to bowl first.

  • 6:54 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs NZ 1st T20I: KEY PLAYERS | Mark Adair: Mark Adair would be expected to do some damage with the ball in hand. The tall pacer has so far made 41 T20I appearances for Ireland at the highest level and registered 62 scalps to his name at an economy of 7.16. Adair can be very lethal and has the potential of dismantling any batting line-up. With an impressive record in the shortest format, the New Zealand batters would be hoping to resort to a cautious approach against Mark Adair in the first T20I.

  • 6:53 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs NZ 1st T20I: KEY PLAYERS | Martin Guptill: Senior opener Martin Guptill scored a match-winning 115 in the third ODI. While he might not be scoring consistently for a while, it is to be noted that Guptill is currently the 11th-ranked batter in T20Is having amassed 3,299 runs from 112 matches. He has a very good opportunity to surpass Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and become the top run-getter in this format. He just needs 81 runs to do it. The Irish bowlers must chalk out a plan to get rid of him early on.

  • 6:52 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs NZ 1st T20I: HEAD TO HEAD STATS | New Zealand beat Ireland by 83 runs at Trent Bridge in Nottingham in ICC World T20 2009 on 11 June 2009 in the only T20I game they played so far.

  • 6:51 PM IST

  • 6:50 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs NZ 1st T20I: In what was an evenly-contested ODI series, Ireland fell short on all three occasions despite being in a position of strength. Two of those were high-scoring thrillers where runs in excess of 300 were scored. New Zealand, on the other hand, were not up to the mark with the ball in the first and third game and the top-order batting remained inconsistent as well. It was courtesy of middle-order sensation Michael Bracewell that they succeeded in winning the first two matches.

  • 6:50 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs NZ 1st T20I: After a power-packed ODI series, the action shifts to the shortest format as Ireland and New Zealand will be locking horns in the first T20I at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast on Monday, July 18. After suffering a 0-3 whitewash in the just-concluded ODI series in an agonizing manner, the Irish team would be hoping for a revival in fortunes in the T20I series.