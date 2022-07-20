LIVE Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates: Ireland Opt To Bowl, Check Playing XI’s; Toss Scheduled At 8 PM IST | New Zealand produced a much more clinical performance today than the ODIs, supported by some outside pace bowling and a superb knock by Glenn Phillips in their middle order. After a day’s break before these two sides will go at it all over again at the same venue on Wednesday. The Andy Balbirnie-led side has been extremely competitive though out the five matches it has played, pushing both the Hardik Pandya-led India and New Zealand to the limit before losing, and the skipper said it’s disappointing his country gets just a handful of fixtures in a year.Also Read - Ireland Retain Same T20 Squad That Played India For Series Against New Zealand

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver(w), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy Also Read - Highlights IRE vs IND 2nd T20 Cricket Scorecard: Umran Avoids Last Over Scare As India Won By 4 Runs

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little Also Read - IRE vs IND 1st T20I Highlights Cricket Scorecard: Pandya-Hooda Star As India Won By 7 Wickets

“It was an amazing game (third ODI and 1st T20I against New Zealand), we did well to go toe-to-toe with them. Bitter pill to swallow but it was great. The two hundreds (from Stirling and Tector) were among the best I’ve seen.” said Balbirine.

New Zealand make shift skipper Mitchell Santner was mighty impressed with the quality of the pitch, and gave due credit to the groundstaff. Both teams are have fielded the same playing XI.

Check out all the live updates of the 2nd T20I match –

Live Updates

  • 8:35 PM IST

    LIVE | IRE vs NZ Updates: FOUR!!! This time, Allen comes down the track and plays it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 13 off the first over. NZ 13/0 (1).

  • 8:33 PM IST

    LIVE | IRE vs NZ Updates: New Zealand opener Finn Allen and Martin Guptill have bein the proceedings in the middle now. It is a slightly two-paced wicket with the ball swinging a bit in the air. SIX!!! Allen picks up his first six of the innings. NZ 9/0 (0.4)

  • 8:21 PM IST

  • 8:17 PM IST

  • 8:14 PM IST

    LIVE | IRE vs NZ Updates: Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little

  • 8:12 PM IST

    LIVE | IRE vs NZ Updates: New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver(w), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

  • 8:00 PM IST

    LIVE | IRE vs NZ Updates: Ireland have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

  • 7:57 PM IST

    LIVE | IRE vs NZ Updates: Players from both teams have started warm-up and the weather is absolutely brilliant to play a full fledged T20 game. Captains are walking up in the middle for the toss.

  • 7:46 PM IST

    LIVE | IRE vs NZ Updates: The Black Caps performed exceptionally well in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup in the UAE, but lost the final to trans-Tasman rivals Australia, who clinched their maiden World Cup title in the shortest version of the game.

  • 7:41 PM IST