Live ISL vs MUL PSL 2021 Scores And Updates

AbuDhabi: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of the PSL Qualifier match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Islamabad United and Multan Sultans PSL Score Today, PSL Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the cricket blog of the Qualifier match of PSL 2021 between ISL vs MUL from Abu Dhabi here. See the latest ISL vs MUR, Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 Live Score, ISL vs MUL PSL 2021 Live cricket updates here.   Also Read - Live Streaming Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2021 Eliminator 1: When And Where to Watch Peshawar vs Karachi Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani. Also Read - PSL 2021 Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Qualifier Match Live Streaming Cricket: When And Where to Watch Islamabad vs Multan Live Cricket Match Online Stream and on TV

Islamabad United (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq(w), Shadab Khan(c), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faheem Ashraf, Akif Javed Also Read - MUL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League T20: Captain, Fantasy Tips PSL 2021- Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Playing 11s, Team News of Match 28 From Sheikh Zayed Stadium at 9:30 PM IST June 18 Friday

Live Updates

  • 7:47 PM IST

    LIVE ISL vs MUL PSL 2021 Score And Updates Qualifier: Gets to his fifty with a six, Sohaib Maqsood has looked solid since he has come to bat. Charles Johnson also joins with a fine four. MUL 116/3 (13 overs)

  • 7:40 PM IST

    LIVE ISL vs MUL PSL 2021 Score And Updates Qualifier: Johnson Charles has hit the ground running as he has raced to 31 off just 15 balls. MUL 104/3 (12 overs)

  • 7:30 PM IST

  • 7:28 PM IST

  • 7:27 PM IST

    LIVE ISL vs MUL PSL 2021 Score And Updates Qualifier: Good 9th over for Multan Sultans as 15 runs came off that over. Two fours for Sohaib Maqsood and a six for Charles Johnson.

  • 7:26 PM IST

    LIVE ISL vs MUL PSL 2021 Score And Updates Qualifier: Shadab Khan gets another wicket. Double wicket over from the ISL skipper. He gets Rossouw LBW as the left-hander fails to open his account. MUL 79/3 (9 overs)

  • 7:13 PM IST

    LIVE ISL vs MUL PSL 2021 Score And Updates Qualifier: Brilliant comeback from Khan though. He has plumbed Shan Masood in front of the wickets. Masood went for the review but the on-field decision stayed from the umpire. MUL 59/2 (7.3 overs).

  • 7:11 PM IST

    LIVE ISL vs MUL PSL 2021 Score And Updates Qualifier: Back to back fours for Shan Masood now. He is gaining confidence now. ISL captain Shadab Khan is welcomed with two boundaries.

  • 7:09 PM IST

    LIVE ISL vs MUL PSL 2021 Score And Updates Qualifier: Masood now joins the party. He hits a four against Faheem Ashraf. MUL 51/1 (7 overs).

  • 7:04 PM IST

    LIVE ISL vs MUL PSL 2021 Score And Updates Qualifier: One more six. Brilliant from Maqsood. He has been able to hit the ground running. He gets one more four in the last powerplay over. MUL 44/1, 6 overs. Sohaib Maqsood – 33(17).