Live Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2021 Score And Updates

Islamabad vs Quetta Live Updates PSL 2021: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Islamabad are currently at the third spot on the points table with three wins in 5 games, while Quetta are going through a rough patch as they have lost four of their five clashes. See the latest Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IU vs QG PSL Live Cricket Score, Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Live match, Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Live score today, IU vs QG PSL 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, PSL 2021 Live, IU vs QG live score, SonyLIV live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch PSL live match, PSL 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators match, IU vs QG PSL 2021 Live match score, Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match PSL between Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators from Abu Dhabi here. Also Read - ISL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction PSL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 6:30 PM IST June 11

Also Read - Match Highlights MUL vs KAR Updates PSL 2021: Babar's 85 Goes in Vain as Multan Sultans Register 12-Run Win Over Karachi Kings
Also Read - PSL 2021 Live Streaming in India: Preview, Squads, Full Schedule - Pakistan Super League; Where to Watch PSL T20 League TV Telecast And Online Stream

Live Updates

  • 8:55 PM IST

  • 8:37 PM IST
    Live Updates Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2021:

    Quetta Gladiators Squad: Faf du Plessis, Jack Wildermuth, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Usman Khan, Andre Russell, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Shinwari, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahid Mahmood, Anwar Ali, Zahir Khan, Hassan Khan, Jake Weatherald, Saim Ayub, Azam Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Arish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir

    Islamabad United Squad: Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Rohail Nazir(w), Shadab Khan(c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fawad Ahmed, Umar Amin, Zafar Gohar, Brandon King, Ali Khan, Muhammad Musa, Akif Javed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer, Muhammad Akhlaq
  • 8:32 PM IST

  • 8:32 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2021 match. Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Quetta are in desperate search of a win to keep their play-offs hope alive. International superstars Faf du Plessis and Andre Russell hold the key for them in the high-voltage clash.