LIVE | Jasprit Bumrah Replacement Updates

So, who will replace Jasprit Bumrah? With Bumrah out of the equation, India does not look as potent in the bowling department. Now, India finds itself in a tricky spot with Mohammad Shami looking like the most possible replacement. The problem here is – Shami has not had a lot of game time. He was picked for the Australia series but then he could not play as he contracted Covid. Now, he has cleared the fitness test and reached Australia along with Mohammad Siraj and Shardul Thakur. Deepak Chahar has been ruled out due to an injury.Also Read - David Warner On Reports Of His Captaincy Unban - 'I Am A Leader, No Matter What!'

Live Updates

  • 4:34 PM IST

    LIVE | Jasprit Bumrah Replacement Updates: India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

  • 4:30 PM IST

    LIVE | Jasprit Bumrah Replacement Updates: JUST IN | Mohammed Shami has been named as replacement for Jasprit Bumrah for the T20 World Cup. Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur has been named as backup.

  • 4:05 PM IST

    LIVE | Jasprit Bumrah Replacement Updates: We wish Gautam Gambhir a very Happy Birthday today. One of the biggest heroes of 2007 T20 World Cup final and 2011 ODI World Cup final, changed the fortunes of Kolkata Knight Riders as he lead them to 2-IPL victories. The man for the tough situations with a gritty fighting attitude.

  • 3:58 PM IST

    LIVE | Jasprit Bumrah Replacement Updates: It’s almost 4:00 PM IST and still announcement from the board. The clock keeps on ticking. Who will be the 15th member of the squad. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates.

  • 3:57 PM IST

    LIVE | Jasprit Bumrah Replacement Updates: As per Cricbuzz, BCCI is ready to send Indian cricket Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023. It further stated that of course the tour will be subject to the clearance of Government.

  • 3:49 PM IST

    LIVE | Jasprit Bumrah Replacement Updates: For the first time in the history of the ICC Men’s T20WorldCup, all 16 captains will be together for press conference in Melbourne tomorrow. The PC can be live streamed from 6:00 PM IST onwards on ICC Facebook Page.

  • 3:40 PM IST

    LIVE | Jasprit Bumrah Replacement Updates: After Deepak Chahar’s injury, it has been decided that Mukesh Choudhary, Chetan Sakariya will join T20 World Cup squad as net bowlers as per PTI.

  • 3:38 PM IST

    LIVE | Jasprit Bumrah Replacement Updates: Shardul Thakur opens up, if he misses out on the T20 World Cup: “It’s okay that I’m not selected for T20 World Cup this time. My focus now is on ODI World Cup of next year.”

  • 3:26 PM IST

    LIVE | Jasprit Bumrah Replacement Updates: After this, he featured in India ‘A’ squads for four-day as well as one-day series against New Zealand ‘A’ and also played for the Rest of India side in the recent Irani Cup match against Saurashtra.

  • 3:20 PM IST

    LIVE | Jasprit Bumrah Replacement Updates: Malik, the Jammu-based pacer, who made heads turn by clocking speeds above 150kmph consistently in IPL 2021 and then in the 2022 season, made his debut for India in T20Is through away series against Ireland and has played three matches till now.