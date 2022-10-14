LIVE | Jasprit Bumrah Replacement Updates

So, who will replace Jasprit Bumrah? With Bumrah out of the equation, India does not look as potent in the bowling department. Now, India finds itself in a tricky spot with Mohammad Shami looking like the most possible replacement. The problem here is – Shami has not had a lot of game time. He was picked for the Australia series but then he could not play as he contracted Covid. Now, he has cleared the fitness test and reached Australia along with Mohammad Siraj and Shardul Thakur. Deepak Chahar has been ruled out due to an injury.Also Read - David Warner On Reports Of His Captaincy Unban - 'I Am A Leader, No Matter What!'