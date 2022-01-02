LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates

After an emphatic win at Centurion, Team India would feel they are well-placed ahead of the second Test at Johannesburg on Sunday. The Wanderers is one place India has good memories of. They have never lost a Test at the venue and that would inspire them a lot.Also Read - What Does 'Deshi Basara' Mean And Why Does KL Rahul Has It Tattooed on His Body?

But again, eyes would be on the skies as there are chances of rain playing spoilsport again – as it did on Day 2 at Centurion. It would also be interesting to see if any of the sides make changes. In all likelihood, India would not tinker with the winning combination, while the hosts may incorporate changes after the loss. Also Read - Will Cheteshwar Pujara Gets Dropped at Johannesburg? Things Coach Rahul Dravid Could Answer at Press Conference

South Africa – Dean Elgar (C), Aiden Makram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreyne/Ryan Rickelton (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test vs South Africa at Wanderers, Johannesburg: Rahul Dravid-Virat Kohli May Not Tinker With Winning Combo

India – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj

  • 9:36 AM IST

    LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates: Even at Centurion, there were predictions of rain on the final day – but it did not pour and fans would be hoping for the same at Jo’burg.

  • 9:00 AM IST

    LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates: While Kohli would like to get the new year off to a good start, KL Rahul would be eyeing to continue his sublime form from the past year into 2022.

  • 8:50 AM IST

    LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates: With India on the cusp of a historic series win, it is unlikely they would change a winning side at Johannesburg. But yes, the hosts could incorporate changes.

  • 8:27 AM IST

    LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates: The humidity would not be high and that would give some respite to the players.

  • 8:10 AM IST

    LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates: Once again Virat Kohli is set to give the press conference a miss and it would be Rahul Dravid who would address the press on Sunday. He is expected to touch upon a few issues.

  • 7:54 AM IST

    LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates: On Saturday, BCCI announced the ODI squad for the South Africa tour and the big talking point was the appointment of KL Rahul as the captain in Rohit Sharma’s absence.

  • 7:44 AM IST

    LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates: If there is rain or even chances of it – it would make the toss interesting. Rain is set to play a part on all five days.

  • 7:40 AM IST

    LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates: Virat Kohli – who does not have a single century over the past two seasons – would like to get one right at the start of 2022.

  • 7:23 AM IST

    LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates: The second Test could be frustrating from a fan’s point of view because of the chances of rain. Last week, it rained in Johannesburg and it is likely to continue that way.

  • 7:05 AM IST

    LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates: There are forecasts of rain tomorrow in Johannesburg, just like Centurion last week. This news will not please the fans.