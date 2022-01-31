LIVE Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2021-22 Score & Updates

Bengaluru: Dabang Delhi KC will lock horns with U Mumba in Match 86 of Pro Kabaddi 2021-22 on Monday, January 31. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest. Dabang Delhi KC are sitting atop the Pro Kabaddi points table with 48 points from 14 matches. They have eight wins and four losses to their name in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The Delhi-based club have drawn a couple of games as well. U Mumba, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the PKL standings with 41 points from 13 encounters. They have five wins and draws each, while they have lost three matches. Both sides head into this encounter on the back of a victory against their respective opponents in their previous PKL fixtures. Dabang Delhi won their previous encounter against Gujarat Giants. They won the game 41 – 22 and will look to add another victory to their tally. Meanwhile, U Mumba also stunned the Bengaluru Bulls 45 – 34. They are on a four-match unbeaten streak and will look to maintain their form.Also Read - Highlights MUM vs BLR Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2021-22 Match: U Mumba Beat Bengaluru Bulls 45-34

Live Updates

  • 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE DEL vs MUM Pro Kabaddi Score & Updates: Sagar became the first defender to score 50 tackle points in PKL 8 last night. His high-5 against the Bulls has taken his overall tackle point tally to 54. Saurabh Nandal remains at number three after failing to open his account against the Thalaivas. Thalaivas captain Surjeet Singh inched closer to Nandal by scoring one tackle point. Patna Pirates’ Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Neeraj Kumar could not improve their positions as the Jaipur Pink Panthers did not allow them to execute even a single successful tackle.

  • 7:50 PM IST

    LIVE DEL vs MUM Pro Kabaddi Score & Updates: Pawan Sehrawat was unable to register a Super 10 last night, but he continues to be the number one raider with 207 raid points. Sehrawat scored seven raid points against the Thalaivas, but he failed in six raids, which led to his team’s big defeat. Arjun Deshwal’s 17 raid points against Patna Pirates have taken his overall tally to 169 raid points. The Jaipur Pink Panthers star scored 14 touch points and three bonus points last night.

  • 7:46 PM IST
    LIVE DEL vs MUM Pro Kabaddi Score & Updates: Abhishek Singh and V Ajith have been doing wonders for U Mumba in attack. Their defense is beginning to look settled now, which warrants an enthralling contest between these two old rivals.
  • 7:45 PM IST
    LIVE DEL vs MUM Pro Kabaddi Score & Updates: Dabang Delhi will be boosted by the return of their main raider Naveen, while Vijay has done a superb job in the attack. Meanwhile, their defense has been breathing fire, and it will be difficult for U Mumba’s attack to cross them.
  • 7:44 PM IST
    LIVE DEL vs MUM Pro Kabaddi Score & Updates: Abhishek Singh scored 11 raid points against the Bengaluru Bulls in the last match, while V Ajith added eight raid points. With seven tackle points, Rahul Sethpal was the best defender on the mat. No changes are expected in their starting seven.
  • 7:44 PM IST

    LIVE DEL vs MUM Pro Kabaddi Score & Updates: Vijay scored eight raid points for Dabang Delhi in the last match against Gujarat Giants. Sandeep Narwal chipped in with four raid points and two tackle points while Manjeet Chhillar completed his High-5 with five tackle points. Their star raider Naveen is set to make a comeback in the starting seven, with Ashu Malik expected to be dropped to the bench.

  • 7:43 PM IST

  7:42 PM IST

  7:41 PM IST

  7:41 PM IST

