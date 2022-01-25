Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans LIVE Score & Updates

Bengaluru: The Haryana Steelers square off against the Telugu Titans in the 78th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Tuesday, January 25. The Haryana Steelers have picked up form at the right time this season. They are on a three-match winning streak, beating UP Yoddha, Dabang Delhi KC and Puneri Paltan respectively. Thus, they have three wins in their last five games. The Steelers have six wins, five defeats and two ties from 13 games so far. With 39 points, they are currently placed fifth on the Pro Kabaddi Points Table. The Haryana Steelers will look to continue their unbeaten run. On the other hand, the Telugu Titans have failed to be consistent this season. With just one win, two ties, and ten defeats from 13 games, they occupy the last spot on the table with 19 points. Their inconsistency has led them to just one win and four defeats in their last five fixtures. After losing to the Bengaluru Bulls in their previous clash, they will look to return to winning ways against Haryana. This is an important encounter for both sides, particularly for the Haryana Steelers, who will look to consolidate their position in the top six.Also Read - HAR vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 77 Between Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST Jan 25 Tue

