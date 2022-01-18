Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates, Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2021-22 LIVE Updates

Bengaluru: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2021-22 match between Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates from Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Dabang Delhi KC will lock horns with the Patna Pirates in Match 62 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Tuesday, January 18. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest. Dabang Delhi KC are placed third in the Pro Kabaddi points table with 37 points from 10 games. They have registered six wins, a couple of draws and losses each so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabbadi League. Meanwhile, the Patna Pirates are placed one spot above them with 39 points from 10 encounters. The Patna-based club have won seven out of the ten matches they’ve played thus far. A couple of games ended in loss, while they drew one game. The side that wins on Tuesday will occupy the top position in the PKL standings. Dabang Delhi KC won their previous encounter against the Haryana Steelers by three points. The Patna Pirates, on the other hand, defeated table-toppers Bengaluru Bulls in their previous match by seven points.Also Read - JAI vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 53 Between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST January 14 Friday

Check the latest Vivo Pro Kabaddi Live Score, Vivo Pro Kabaddi Live Match, Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates Live Score Today, Delhi vs Patna Pirates Kabaddi Live Score, Delhi vs Patna Pirates Live Vivo Pro Kabaddi Score, Live Score Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2021-22 and Today Kabaddi updates here. Catch live Kabaddi score and updates of Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates here. Check Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates Live Kabaddi Score, DEL vs PAT Live Score and PAT vs SA Live Kabaddi Streaming Online and Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. Also Read - DEL vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 50 Between Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST January 12 Wednesday

Watch LIVE UPDATES of Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates here- Also Read - HAR vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 49 Between Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST January 12 Wednesday