Kabaddi LIVE Score And Updates – India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2023: Spot in Final at STAKE

LIVE UPDATES - India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi: Follow LIVE Score and Updates here of the upcoming match at Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre at 12:30 PM IST.

Published: October 6, 2023 11:33 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

In one of the biggest clashes from an Indian point of view in the ongoing Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 on Friday would be the Kabaddi semi-final between India and Pakistan. With a spot in the finale at stake, it is all to play for today. The match starts at 12:30 PM IST. The match will be available on live streaming and live telecast in India. Both teams are well-matched and hence a mouthwatering contest is on the cards. The two teams have won medals at each of the previous eight editions, India’s tally includes seven golds and one bronze. The Pakistan kabaddi team’s cabinet has two silvers and six bronze.

Live Updates

  • Oct 6, 2023 11:46 AM IST

    Kabaddi LIVE Score And Updates – Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the upcoming Men’s Kabaddi semi-final between arch-rivals India-Pakistan.

