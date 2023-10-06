Home

KABADDI LIVE Score And Updates – Asian Games 2023: PAK Allout For 4th Time vs IND

In one of the biggest clashes from an Indian point of view in the ongoing Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 on Friday would be the Kabaddi semi-final between India and Pakistan. With a spot in the finale at stake, it is all to play for today. The match starts at 12:30 PM IST. The match will be available on live streaming and live telecast in India. Both teams are well-matched and hence a mouthwatering contest is on the cards. The two teams have won medals at each of the previous eight editions, India’s tally includes seven golds and one bronze. The Pakistan kabaddi team’s cabinet has two silvers and six bronze.

