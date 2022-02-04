LIVE KAR vs PES, PSL 2022 Live Score and Match Updates

Karachi Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Malik scores unbeaten 52(28). 

Courtesy of Shoaib Malik's quickfire half-century, Peshawar has set a target of 174 for Karachi. Babar Azam and co. will happy to see the target not going beyond 180. However, in the mid-innings interview, Shoaib Malik revealed that it is not an easy to bat on. Will Karachi find it's first win of the tournament?

Karachi: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of Pakistan Super League match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium, Karachi. In the eleventh match of the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL), Karachi Kings will battle it out against Peshawar Zalmi on Friday for their first win. On the other hand, Peshawar, who are fifth on the points table, will look to decimate a rusty Karachi Kings led by Babar Azam.

Team Sqauds

Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal(w), Hussain Talat, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz(c), Usman Qadir, Arish Ali Khan, Salman Irshad, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Yasir Khan, Sohail Khan, Patrick Brown, Sameen Gul, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Umar, Sirajuddin

Karachi Kings Squad: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Nabi, Joe Clarke(w), Aamer Yamin, Lewis Gregory, Sahibzada Farhan, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Ilyas, Rohail Nazir, Jordan Thompson, Mohammad Amir, Ian Cockbain, Qasim Akram, Talha Ahsan, Tom Lammonby, Mohammad Imran

Live Updates

  • 11:37 PM IST

    LIVE KAR vs PES, PSL 2022 Score: Peshawar Zalmi beats Karachi Kings by 9 runs.

  • 11:37 PM IST

    LIVE KAR vs PES, PSL 2022 Score: A miracle needed for Karachi. Doesn’t matter now. Karachi needs 14 from 1 ball.

  • 11:35 PM IST

    LIVE KAR vs PES, PSL 2022 Score: WIDE BALL! An extra ball and an extra run. Karachi needs 23 off last 4 balls.

  • 11:34 PM IST

    LIVE KAR vs PES, PSL 2022 Score: Single off the first ball. Karachi needs 28 off 5 balls.

  • 11:32 PM IST

    LIVE KAR vs PES, PSL 2022 Score: This has gone beyond Karachi’s reach. Karachi needs 40 off 9 balls. If nothing happens in this over, consider this done and dusted for Karachi. FOUR! Just as we speak, Babar conjures something. SIX! Picked the bones out of that. Is it too late though? Karachi needs 29 off last 6 balls.

  • 11:25 PM IST

    LIVE KAR vs PES, PSL 2022 Score: OUT! Aamer Yamin departs. The situation is getting tough for Karachi Kings here at the National Stadium. The required run-rate is over 16 now. Karachi needs 46 off 15 balls.

  • 11:23 PM IST

    LIVE KAR vs PES, PSL 2022 Score: Babar Azam needs to strike big in the upcoming overs. Salman Irshad from Peshawar Zalmi has been excellent with just 24 runs from 4 overs. Karachi needs 46 off 18 balls.

  • 11:20 PM IST

    LIVE KAR vs PES, PSL 2022 Score: MIX-UP, hesitation for the run. No direct hit from Qadir who is fielding at point. Karachi needs 47 off 19 balls.

  • 11:18 PM IST

    LIVE KAR vs PES, PSL 2022 Score: One thing is for certain, Babar Azam has to stay till the end for this chase. The ball is staying and Irshad is bowling really good slower balls to both batters. Karachi needs 51 off 22.

  • 11:09 PM IST

    LIVE KAR vs PES, PSL 2022 Score: What an over from Irshad. Just 2 runs off the over. Strategic time-out for both the teams. Karachi 111-4 after 15 overs.