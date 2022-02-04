LIVE KAR vs PES, PSL 2022 Live Score and Match Updates

Karachi Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Malik scores unbeaten 52(28).

Courtesy of Shoaib Malik’s quickfire half-century, Peshawar has set a target of 174 for Karachi. Babar Azam and co. will happy to see the target not going beyond 180. However, in the mid-innings interview, Shoaib Malik revealed that it is not an easy to bat on. Will Karachi find it’s first win of the tournament?Also Read - Storm Expected To Glaze Pennsylvania, New England In Ice

Karachi: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of Pakistan Super League match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium, Karachi. In the eleventh match of the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL), Karachi Kings will battle it out against Peshawar Zalmi on Friday for their first win. On the other hand, Peshawar, who are fifth on the points table, will look to decimate a rusty Karachi Kings led by Babar Azam. Also Read - BJP Announces List For 3 Candidates For Uttar Pradesh Polls

Team Sqauds Also Read - Ram Ke Naam: BJP Faces Tightrope Walk in Citadel Ayodhya | A Ground Report

Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal(w), Hussain Talat, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz(c), Usman Qadir, Arish Ali Khan, Salman Irshad, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Yasir Khan, Sohail Khan, Patrick Brown, Sameen Gul, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Umar, Sirajuddin

Karachi Kings Squad: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Nabi, Joe Clarke(w), Aamer Yamin, Lewis Gregory, Sahibzada Farhan, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Ilyas, Rohail Nazir, Jordan Thompson, Mohammad Amir, Ian Cockbain, Qasim Akram, Talha Ahsan, Tom Lammonby, Mohammad Imran

Check the latest PSL Live Score, Pakistan Super League Live Match, Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score Today, Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi T20 Live Score, Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Cricket Score, PSL Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. Catch live cricket score and updates from Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Match here. Check Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Cricket Score, KAR vs PES PSL Live Score and KAR vs PES Live Cricket Streaming Online and Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.