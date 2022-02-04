LIVE KAR vs PES, PSL 2022 Live Score and Match Updates

Karachi Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Malik scores unbeaten 52(28). 

Courtesy of Shoaib Malik’s quickfire half-century, Peshawar has set a target of 174 for Karachi. Babar Azam and co. will happy to see the target not going beyond 180. However, in the mid-innings interview, Shoaib Malik revealed that it is not an easy to bat on. Will Karachi find it’s first win of the tournament?Also Read - Storm Expected To Glaze Pennsylvania, New England In Ice

Karachi: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of Pakistan Super League match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium, Karachi. In the eleventh match of the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL), Karachi Kings will battle it out against Peshawar Zalmi on Friday for their first win. On the other hand, Peshawar, who are fifth on the points table, will look to decimate a rusty Karachi Kings led by Babar Azam. Also Read - BJP Announces List For 3 Candidates For Uttar Pradesh Polls

Team Sqauds Also Read - Ram Ke Naam: BJP Faces Tightrope Walk in Citadel Ayodhya | A Ground Report

Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal(w), Hussain Talat, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz(c), Usman Qadir, Arish Ali Khan, Salman Irshad, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Yasir Khan, Sohail Khan, Patrick Brown, Sameen Gul, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Umar, Sirajuddin

Karachi Kings Squad: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Nabi, Joe Clarke(w), Aamer Yamin, Lewis Gregory, Sahibzada Farhan, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Ilyas, Rohail Nazir, Jordan Thompson, Mohammad Amir, Ian Cockbain, Qasim Akram, Talha Ahsan, Tom Lammonby, Mohammad Imran

Check the latest PSL Live Score, Pakistan Super League Live Match, Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score Today, Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi T20 Live Score, Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Cricket Score, PSL Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. Catch live cricket score and updates from Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Match here. Check Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Cricket Score, KAR vs PES PSL Live Score and KAR vs PES Live Cricket Streaming Online and Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.

Live Updates

  • 10:25 PM IST

    LIVE KAR vs PES, PSL 2022 Score: Ever since Babar Azam has been in the middle, he has tried up the run-rate by muscling the balls. FOUR! Back to back for boundaries and the National stadium goes wild for their hero. OH!!! Bad fielding from Peshawar. Second misfield and it runs away for a boundary. Wahab not happy. Karachi 43-2 after 6 overs.

  • 10:20 PM IST

    LIVE KAR vs PES, PSL 2022 Score: Ian Cockbain and Babar Azam are stroke players. They have been dealing in boundaries and Karachi Kings can now fancy their chances with this partnership. Karachi 30-2 after 5 overs.

  • 10:11 PM IST
    LIVE KAR vs PES, PSL 2022 Score: OUT! Sahibzada Farhan out for duck. Nothing going Karachi’s way. They need a partnership and Babar Azam has to be the one for Karachi now. Ian Cockbain has shown glimpse of what he can do in the previous over with a boundary. Karachi 10-2 after 2.4 overs.
  • 10:03 PM IST

    LIVE KAR vs PES, PSL 2022 Score: Perfect start for Peshawar. OUT! Sharjeel departs for a duck. Shoaib Malik with the golden arm. Just gives two runs off the over. Karachi 2-1 after first over.

  • 9:59 PM IST

    LIVE KAR vs PES, PSL 2022 Score: Man of the moment Shoaib Malik will start for Peshawar. Interesting move from captain Wahab Riaz. The pair of Babar and Sharjeel to open the proceedings for Karachi. WIDE BALL! first run on the board. Karachi 2-0 after 0.2 overs.

  • 9:55 PM IST

    LIVE KAR vs PES, PSL 2022 Score: Courtesy of Shoaib Malik’s quickfire half-century, Peshawar has set a target of 174 for Karachi. Babar Azam and co. will happy to see the target not going beyond 180. However, in the mid-innings interview, Shoaib Malik revealed that it is not an easy to bat on. Will Karachi find it’s first win of the tournament or will Peshawar march on for their second win? Stay Tuned for Live Updates.

  • 9:42 PM IST

    LIVE KAR vs PES, PSL 2022 Score: Peshawar Zalmi ends at 173-4 after 20 overs. This is a great pitch to bat on. Babar Azam will be happy to see the target not going beyond 180.

  • 9:41 PM IST

    LIVE KAR vs PES, PSL 2022 Score: SIX! What was Rutherford doing in the Peshawar’s dugout. 85m six straight over the bowler’s head. Peshawar 172-4 after 19.5 overs.

  • 9:39 PM IST

    LIVE KAR vs PES, PSL 2022 Score: FULL-TOSS and Ben Cutting hits it straight to Sharjeel Khan. Ben Cutting departs after scoring 24 (22). He is honestly a better player than that. Sherafane Rutherford joins Shoaib Malik in the middle. Peshwar 163-4 after 19.2 overs.

  • 9:36 PM IST

    LIVE KAR vs PES, PSL 2022 Score: SIX! Finally Cutting gets one to connect and he clobbers it over long-off for a maximum. Malik is back on strike and it’s a dot ball to finish. Peshawar 162-3 after 19 overs. Last over the innings left.