Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • KKR vs CSK LIVE, IPL 2023 Score: Roy-Rinku Keep Hopes Alive
live

KKR vs CSK LIVE, IPL 2023 Score: Roy-Rinku Keep Hopes Alive

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023, Match 33: Roy-Rinku Keep Hopes Alive. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match 33.

Updated: April 23, 2023 10:42 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

KKR vs CSK, KKR vs CSK live score, KKR vs CSK live updates, KKR vs CSK live streaming, KKR vs CSK live online streaming, KKR vs CSK squads, KKR vs CSK head to head, KKR vs CSK squads, KKR vs CSK dream11, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 Live streaming, KKR vs CSK live updates, KKR vs CSK live streaming, Cricket News, MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni news, MS Dhoni age, MS Dhoni updates, MS Dhoni runs, MS Dhoni records, MS Dhoni csk, MS Dhoni ipl
KKR vs CSK LIVE, IPL 2023 Score: Kolkata Plot Comeback Against MS Dhoni's Chennai.

Live Updates

  • 10:45 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023: Just 8 runs from the over. Good bowling from Pathirana and now the pressure is once back to the home-side. 14 gone, 127/4. KKR 127/4 (14)

  • 10:40 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023: 10 runs coming now. The asking rate is 15-16. They won’t get it in every over but they need to keep on trying like this. KKR 119/4 (13)

  • 10:37 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023: Another good over for KKR. 14 coming off it. The confidence can be seen and they are very much clear of what they require. KKR 109/4 (12)

  • 10:34 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023: MASSIVE OVER FOR KKR! 19 runs from the over! Good for them, but they need more of these if they want to have the least chance of winning this game. KKR 95/4 (11)

  • 10:29 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023: Half-way stage of the innings, Kolkata are now at 76/4. 160 more now required from 60 balls for KKR to win. KKR 76/4 (10)

  • 10:24 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023: 9 overs gone, KKR are reeling at 71/4. KKR 71/4 (9)

  • 10:21 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023; OUT!!! Nitish Rana departs!!! Jadeja hurts KKR. Rinku Singh joins promising Jason Roy in the middle. KKR 70/4 (8.2)

  • 10:17 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023: THREE BACK TO BACK SIXES!! AND Kolkata now finish on 66/3 after 8 overs of play. KKR 66/3 (8)

  • 10:13 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023: OUT! Venkatesh Iyer departs, Moeen Ali strikes for Chennai! On comes Jason Roy as the new batter in! KKR 46/3 (7.1)

  • 10:09 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023: 7 overs gone, Kolkata Knight Riders are now reeling at 46/2. KKR 46/2 (7)

LIVE | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana has won the toss and elected to bowl first against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings in Match 33 of IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Also Read:

Chennai are currently in third place in the points table while Kolkata are in eighth position. In head-to-head IPL record, Chennai have won 17 out of 26 times against Kolkata and a win for them on Sunday will take them to the top of the points table.

After winning the toss, Rana said that fast-bowling all-rounder David Wiese and wicketkeeper-batter N. Jagadeesan have come into the playing eleven in place of Litton Das and Mandeep Singh, with Shardul Thakur still out due to a niggle.

“Looks like a good pitch. Will be better to chase if dew comes. If we can click in all three departments, the result will be in our favour,” he said.

While Chennai enter Sunday’s match on the back of a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at home, Kolkata go into the game after three straight losses, the latest of which was a four-wicket defeat to bottom-placed Delhi Capitals in New Delhi.

Chennai skipper M.S. Dhoni said his playing eleven is unchanged while adding he would have liked to bowl first too. “Players have grown in confidence, especially the bowling department. What is important is for everyone to contribute. Take that one good catch, one good run out.”

On being greeted by a sea of yellow in the stands at Eden Gardens, Dhoni remarked, “I have played a lot of cricket over here. I had a job in Kharagpur which is two hours from here. The love comes from there.”

Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, M.S. Dhoni (c/wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana

Substitutes: Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Kolkata Knight Riders: N. Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy

Substitutes: Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Litton Das, Venkatesh Iyer.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 23, 2023 10:42 PM IST

Updated Date: April 23, 2023 10:42 PM IST

More Stories