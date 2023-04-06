Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE | KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Gurbaz, Rinku Hold Key For Kolkata Knight Riders
live

LIVE | KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Gurbaz, Rinku Hold Key For Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Gurbaz, Rinku Hold Key For Kolkata Knight Riders. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match 9.

Updated: April 6, 2023 8:16 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (W)

47* (36) 6x4, 2x6

Rinku Singh

4 (6) 0x4, 0x6

Michael Bracewell

(2-0-18-1)*

Shahbaz Ahmed

(1-0-6-0)
KKR vs RCB, KKR vs RCB News, KKR vs RCB Updates, KKR vs RCB Pics, KKR vs RCB Latest News, KKR vs RCB Venue, KKR vs RCB Latest Updates, KKR vs RCB Images, KKR vs RCB Photos, KKR vs RCB India, KKR vs RCB In Indian Premier League 2023, KKR vs RCB Playing XIs, KKR vs RCB Score, KKR vs RCB Live Score on Google, KKR vs RCB Live Google Score, KKR vs RCB Google News, KKR vs RCB on Google Discover, KKR vs RCB Google Score, KKR vs RCB Live Score, KKR vs RCB Live Updates, KKR vs RCB Live Pics, KKR vs RCB Scores, KKR vs RCB Score Updates, KKR vs RCB Score Pics, KKR vs RCB IPL 2023, KKR vs RCB Latest Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore News, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Updates, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Pics, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Updates, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Latest News, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Latest Updates, IPL 2023
LIVE | KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Plot Comeback Against High-Spirited Bangalore. (Image: Twitter)

Live Updates

  • 8:18 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: 14 runs from the over and Kolkata get to 71/3 after 9 overs. Gurbaz is in fine form tonight and now he’s within touching distance of his half-century. KKR 71/3 (9)

  • 8:15 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: 8 overs gone, Kolkata are now at 57/3. Gurbaz is looking confident and the Afghanistan international holds key for the 2-time champs. KKR 57/3 (8)

  • 8:12 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Gurbaz survives a big scare!! He was given LBW but after a quick referral, it is seen that the ball hit the gloves. KKR 51/3 (7.1)

  • 8:10 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: 4 runs and a wicket from the over. Knight Riders get pas the 50-run mark. After losing their third, the home-side will have to re-build all over again. KKR 51/3 (7)

  • 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: OUT!!! Nitish Rana departs and Bracewell strikes in his opening over for RCB!! The captain has been disappointing so far in the first two game. On comes Rinku Singh in the middle. KKR 47/3 (6.3)

  • 8:03 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Powerplay done and dusted. Kolkata are now at 47/2. Decent one from the home-side but they need to up their rate. KKR 47/2 (6)

  • 7:59 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Good comeback over from Knight Riders. It’s Gurbaz again, who is trying his level best to get the home-side rolling. 15 runs from Akash Deep’s opening over. Kolkata are now at 40/3. KKR 40/2 (5)

  • 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: What a brilliant over from RCB!! Double-wicket maiden for Willey! Nitish Rana has now joined Gurbaz in the middle and now they have a big task in hand. KKR 26/2 (4)

  • 7:49 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: BOWLED!!! ANOTHER ONE FOR WILLEY!!! Mandeep SIngh goes for a golden duck!!! He’s on a hattrick now!! KKR 26/2 (3.3)

  • 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: OUT!!! Bowled! Willey strikes for RCB!! Venkatesh with a wayward footwork and he pays it for it. Royal Challengers Bangalore get their breakthrough. KKR 26/1 (3.2)

LIVE | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023 Score and Updates

Kolkata: Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Also Read:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

CAPTAINS AT THE TOSS 

Faf du Plessis: Going to have a bowl. Bit of a misunderstanding with the accent there (confusion at the toss). Was dew last night. Hoping it will get skiddy in the second innings. That’s a long way away. Today is a completely new game. Really motivated to put in a good performance. Forced change with Topley being injured. Willey comes in.

Nitish Rana: Was looking to bowl as well because of the dew factor. Anukul is replaced by Suyash.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 6, 2023 8:16 PM IST

Updated Date: April 6, 2023 8:16 PM IST

More Stories