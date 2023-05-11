LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Match 56: Rajasthan Inch Towards ‘Royal’ Win Courtesy Jaiswal, Samson

ZEE Sites

LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Match 56: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest live updates and scores for the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata and Rajasthan.

Updated: May 11, 2023 10:29 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Sanju Samson (C) (W)

46* (26) 2x4, 5x6

Yashasvi Jaiswal

88 (40) 10x4, 5x6

Varun Chakaravarthy

(2.3-0-26-0)*

Anukul Roy

(1-0-20-0)
Live Updates

  • 10:26 PM IST

    LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Anukul Roy comes into bowl and Sanju Samson welcomes him with a six. The RR skipper launches two more in the final two balls of the over to enter 40s. RR 127/1 (11)

  • 10:18 PM IST

    LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: 100 comes up for Rajasthan Royals in the ninth over. Just three runs from the Sunil Narine over. RR 101/1 (9)

  • 10:12 PM IST

    LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Suyash Sharm is brought into the attack and the treatment is just the same for Yashasvi Jaiswal. The way he is batting, it looks like a second IPL ton is round the corner for the uncapped youngster.

  • 10:11 PM IST

    LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Monstrous from Yashasvi Jaiswal. The Rajasthan openers sends Sunil Narine for a lovely six over mid-off. RR 88/1 (7)

  • 10:06 PM IST

    LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Sanju Samson gets into the ack with a six and a four off Harshit Rana. 10 runs come from he over. RR 78/1 (6)

  • 10:01 PM IST

    LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Score:
    Yashasvi Jaiswal is simply unstoppable. The left-hander is hitting atleast a four in the every of the RR innings. Two in the Harshit Rana over. RR 68/1 (5)

  • 9:57 PM IST

    LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Brilliant first under pressure from Varun Chakravarthy as just five runs come from the over including a four from Yashasvi Jaiswal. RR 59/1 (4)

  • 9:52 PM IST

    LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal is in no mood to stop. The youngster hits a hattrick of fours off Shardul Thakur to complete a 13-ball fifty – the fastest in IPL. Fifty comes up in the third over itself. RR 54/1 (3)

  • 9:48 PM IST

  • 9:46 PM IST

    LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: OUT!!!! Jos Buttler is run out after a horrible mix-up. Yashasvi Jaiswal is in the form of his life. The southpaw finishes the Harshit Rana over with a four and a six. RR 40/1 (2)

LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Match 56, Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Indian Premier League’s match 56 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. As things stand, four teams including KKR and Rajasthan Royals, are locked on 10 points in a mid-table traffic rush for the playoffs. RR may be ahead on net run rate (NRR) but the equation could change quickly if KKR continue their winning run, as a victory for either side will take them into the top-four.

Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

