LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Match 56: Rajasthan Inch Towards ‘Royal’ Win Courtesy Jaiswal, Samson

Kolkata Knight Riders VS Rajasthan Royals 149/8 (20.0) 138/1 (11.3) Run Rate: (Current: 12) RR need 12 runs in 51 balls at 1.41 rpo Last Wicket: Jos Buttler run out (Andre Russell) 0 (3) - 30/1 in 1.4 Over Sanju Samson (C) (W) 46 * (26) 2x4, 5x6 Yashasvi Jaiswal 88 (40) 10x4, 5x6 Varun Chakaravarthy (2.3-0-26-0) * Anukul Roy (1-0-20-0)

LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Match 56, Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Indian Premier League’s match 56 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. As things stand, four teams including KKR and Rajasthan Royals, are locked on 10 points in a mid-table traffic rush for the playoffs. RR may be ahead on net run rate (NRR) but the equation could change quickly if KKR continue their winning run, as a victory for either side will take them into the top-four.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

