  • LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Match 56: Samson Wins Toss, Rajasthan Opt To Bowl
LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Match 56: Samson Wins Toss, Rajasthan Opt To Bowl

LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Match 56: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest live updates and scores for the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata and Rajasthan.

Updated: May 11, 2023 7:10 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Live Score

Live Updates

  • 7:10 PM IST

    LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Playing XIs


    KKR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
    Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal
  • 7:02 PM IST

    LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Sanju Samson has won the toss and Rajasthan Royals have opted to field.

  • 6:44 PM IST

    LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: While KKR are high on confidence after two thrilling wins, the Royals — last season’s runners-up — would be at their lowest ebb after three defeats. The Royals had posted 200-plus totals but were done in by some baffling strategies in two of their three losses, which has led to a must-win scenario for them as well.

  • 6:42 PM IST

    LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Facing must-win scenarios, the two-time champions KKR showed tremendous resilience to bounce back into reckoning after their wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, both in dramatic last-ball finishes. The wins have not only boosted their sagging morale but also taken the side to sixth place from eighth on the points table.

  • 6:34 PM IST

    LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Both KKR and RR are at 10 points each and the winner today will go directly to the Top 4.

  • 6:33 PM IST

    LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Hello and welcome to match no. 56 of IPL 2023 between KKR and Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

LIVE | KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Match 56, Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Indian Premier League’s match 56 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. As things stand, four teams including KKR and Rajasthan Royals, are locked on 10 points in a mid-table traffic rush for the playoffs. RR may be ahead on net run rate (NRR) but the equation could change quickly if KKR continue their winning run, as a victory for either side will take them into the top-four.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mandeep Singh, Aarya Desai and Johnson Charles.

Punjab Kings: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Joe Root, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht and Abdul P A.

