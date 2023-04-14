Home

Sports

LIVE Updates | KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: TOSS, Playing XI Shortly

live

LIVE Updates | KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: TOSS, Playing XI Shortly

IPL 2023 Live Score, KKR vs SRH Match Updates, Game 19, April 14. TOSS, Playing XI Shortly. Kolkata Knight Riders sit on fourth spot while Sunrisers Hyderabad are ninth in the table. Get all the KKR vs SRH live updates and liv streaming details.

KKR vs SRH, Live Updates, IPL 2023 score

Load More

LIVE | Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 Score

Riding high on confidence after Rinku Singh’s final over heroics against Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders will be hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on Friday in IPL 2023. After losing against Punjab Kings, KKR have bounced back with two wins on the trot. On the other hand, SRH are coming into this game after beating Punjab Kings for their maiden IPL 2023 win.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.