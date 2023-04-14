Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Updates | KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: TOSS, Playing XI Shortly
LIVE Updates | KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: TOSS, Playing XI Shortly

IPL 2023 Live Score, KKR vs SRH Match Updates, Game 19, April 14. TOSS, Playing XI Shortly. Kolkata Knight Riders sit on fourth spot while Sunrisers Hyderabad are ninth in the table. Get all the KKR vs SRH live updates and liv streaming details.

Published: April 14, 2023 6:34 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Live Updates

  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: TOSS UPDATE | Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

  • 6:52 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates of the match. The Toss is less than 10 minutes away.

  • 6:45 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: They also have a potent spin attack in Washington Sundar and Mayank Markande, fresh from his 4/15 against Punjab Kings, while the pace attack, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Marco Jansen, will give KKR a tough fight. A win for KKR, currently placed third, may take them to the top of the table.

  • 6:44 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: A member of the England side that won the T20 World Cup last year, Brook has looked out of sorts in the opener’s role, and it would not be a bad idea to bring him down the order.

  • 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: SRH would be hoping for the likes of Brook and Klaasen to fire and put up a big total. The high-profile Brook, who has been signed for Rs 13.25 crore, has so far managed scores of 13, 3 and 13.

  • 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Tripathi will be up against his former team, playing the role of holding the innings together in the middle overs. Tripathi is someone who can rotate the strike in the middle overs and land a counter-attacking punch with his ability to tackle spin.

  • 6:42 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Boosted by the win, the Brian Lara-coached side would look to hold on to their winning momentum and give KKR a strong fight at home.

  • 6:41 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Overflowing with white-ball specialists, SRH, however, have failed to impress in their first two matches. However, a Rahul Tripathi special — 48-ball unbeaten 74 — led them to their first win of the season when they defeated Punjab Kings by eight wickets.

  • 6:40 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: As for SRH, the Aiden Markram-led side looks strong on paper after some big buys like Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal and Heinrich Klaasen at the auction.

  • 6:40 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: The Afghanistan player has impressed with a fighting fifty against RCB, but with Roy being included as a replacement for Shakib, the Englishman is likely to be included, while Narayan Jagadeesan may don the wicketkeeping gloves.

Riding high on confidence after Rinku Singh’s final over heroics against Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders will be hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on Friday in IPL 2023. After losing against Punjab Kings, KKR have bounced back with two wins on the trot. On the other hand, SRH are coming into this game after beating Punjab Kings for their maiden IPL 2023 win.

