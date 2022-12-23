live

LIVE | Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: KKR Look For Major Haul

Live Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of KKR's mini auction for IPL 2023.

LIVE | Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction

LIVE | Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction

Kolkata Knight Riders have released as many as 16 players ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, clearly putting out a statement that the two-time champions are looking for a overhaul in Kochi on December 23. KKR have brought domestic cricket stalwart Chandrakant Pandit as their head coach and it will be interesting to see how they make their team. The Kolkata franchise have already traded in all-rounder Shardul Thakur, wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Girbaz and fast bowler Lockie Ferguson.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Remaining Purse: INR 7.05 crore

Released Players: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Hales, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammad Nabi, Pat Cummins, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Dar, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson, Shivam Mavi.

Current Squad: Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer

Load More