After winning a thrilling semi-final, India's Lakshya Sen would be pumped up for his maiden Commonwealth Games final in the Men's Singles category when he takes on Malaysia's Tze Yong NG in the CWG Badminton Men's Singles Final shortly. The Malaysia shuttler would be high-on-confidence after edging former silver-medallist at CWG from India, Kidambi Srikanth. The finale is expected to start at 2:10 PM IST.

CWG 2022 LIVE: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG

Live Updates

  • 2:07 PM IST

    LIVE: Currently all the focus is on the Sindhu final, we guess even Lakshya would be watching it somewhere as he nears his own final. A billion hopes pinned on the young badminton sensation from India.

  • 1:55 PM IST

    LIVE: Lakshya is the number one seed at the event and is going to start favourites. But again, this is the final – the stakes would be high and the pressure. How does he cope with the pressure would decide who wins it.

  • 1:52 PM IST

    LIVE: Just as we wait for Lakshya Sen’s Gold medal match, India’s Sindhu is taking on another Malaysia in the Women’s Singles final. She is a strong contender to win gold, something that is still missing from her glitzy cabinet.

  • 1:51 PM IST

    LIVE: Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of the Men’s Singles badminton final. It will be India versus Malaysia in the summit clash. Stay tuned to this space for all the updates.