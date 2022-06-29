Football Transfer News and Updates

New Delhi: Top stars in Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Christian Eriksen are linked for a possible away from their respective clubs. We bring you live updates, transfer news and rumours from all around the globe on india.com sports.

The transfer market is abuzz with the speculation that Cristiano Ronaldo would be moving out of Old Trafford and if rumours are to be believed he would be heading to Stamford Bridge in the coming days. While Manchester United continue to deny such developments, a report states that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes last week in Portugal and the potential move was discussed.

Also Read - Football Transfer News: Can Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Play Together at Juventus? Juan Cuadrado Answers

Live Updates

  • 12:38 PM IST
    What you may have missed yesterday:

    – Chelsea have an agreement in place for Brazilian winger Raphinha, price around £55 million

    – Man United have hijacked OL’s deal for Feynoord left-back Tyrell Malacia, fee agreed to be around £15 million, personal terms nearly agreed
    – Lukaku has flown to Milan to finalize his loan back to Inter Milan. One year loan, no option to buy included
    – Xavi Simons leaves PSG on a free transfer to PSV desite new contract being verbally agreed. PSG and PSV have entered into a side deal that includes a buy-back clause to break the verbal agreement.
    – Fiorentina are only one step away from signing Luka Jovic on a one year loan.
  • 12:28 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of all the latest transfer news, rumours and updates from all around the globe!