Football Transfer News and Updates

New Delhi: Top stars in Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Christian Eriksen are linked for a possible away from their respective clubs, and other deals are coming thick and fast. We bring you live updates, transfer news and rumours from all around the globe on india.com sports.

The transfer market is abuzz with the speculation that Cristiano Ronaldo would be moving out of Old Trafford and if rumours are to be believed he would be heading to Stamford Bridge in the coming days. While Manchester United continue to deny such developments, a report states that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes last week in Portugal and the potential move was discussed. Timo Werner looks set to depart Stamford Bridge, but Raphinha looks likely to enter.

Also Read - Football Transfer News: Can Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Play Together at Juventus? Juan Cuadrado Answers

Live Updates

  • 2:08 PM IST

    More on Richarlison:

  • 1:58 PM IST
    A Lewandowski update:

  • 1:55 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Liverpool have reportedly made a bid for Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, with a sum of 45 million euros tabled for the Italian international. Inter Milan want 50 million euros.

  • 1:53 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Premier League club Leeds United are in direct talks with Mohamed Camara’s agents. Camara is not in pre-season training with RB Salzburg, and wants a move to the Premier League. He has liked tweets suggesting a move to Elland Road. Brighton are also said to be interested in the Malian.

  • 1:50 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Timo Werner reportedly wants to leave Chelsea this summer.

  • 1:50 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Despite re-signing him last season, Atletico Madrid are actively looking to move Antoine Griezmann on, due to his large wages preventing the Spanish giants from signing players this window.

  • 1:46 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: OL are in negotiations with West Ham to buy French defender Issa Diop.

  • 1:41 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: West Ham are interested in signing ex-Genk and current Atalanta right back Joakim Maehle, price of around 15 million euros.

  • 1:27 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Celtic are set to sign Jota, with the Portuguese winger set to sign on a four year deal from Benfica following a loan spell at “The Hoops” last season. The winger is absent at Benfica’s pre season training camp as well.

  • 1:25 PM IST

    As reported earlier, it is now a certainty Christian Eriksen will either stay at Brentford, or go to Man United. He has reportedly bought a house in London, potentially giving an inclination about his future.