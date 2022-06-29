Football Transfer News and Updates

New Delhi: Top stars in Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Christian Eriksen are linked for a possible away from their respective clubs, and other deals are coming thick and fast. We bring you live updates, transfer news and rumours from all around the globe on india.com sports.Also Read - Ronald Koeman Drops Clear Hint That Lionel Messi Will Leave Barcelona This Transfer Season

The transfer market is abuzz with the speculation that Cristiano Ronaldo would be moving out of Old Trafford and if rumours are to be believed he would be heading to Stamford Bridge in the coming days. While Manchester United continue to deny such developments, a report states that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes last week in Portugal and the potential move was discussed. Timo Werner looks set to depart Stamford Bridge, but Raphinha looks likely to enter. Also Read - Transfer News: Ex-Liverpool Footballer Jamie Carragher on Barcelona Star Lionel Messi's U-Turn