Football Transfer News and Updates

New Delhi: Top stars in Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Christian Eriksen are linked for a possible away from their respective clubs, and other deals are coming thick and fast. We bring you live updates, transfer news and rumours from all around the globe on india.com sports.Also Read - Ronald Koeman Drops Clear Hint That Lionel Messi Will Leave Barcelona This Transfer Season

The transfer market is abuzz with the speculation that Cristiano Ronaldo would be moving out of Old Trafford and if rumours are to be believed he would be heading to Stamford Bridge in the coming days. While Manchester United continue to deny such developments, a report states that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes last week in Portugal and the potential move was discussed. Timo Werner looks set to depart Stamford Bridge, but Raphinha looks likely to enter. Also Read - Transfer News: Ex-Liverpool Footballer Jamie Carragher on Barcelona Star Lionel Messi's U-Turn

Live Updates

  • 5:06 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Manchester United are preparing a £40m bid for Lisandro Martinez, with the hope that they can move ahead of Arsenal in the race for the Argentine.

  • 5:04 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Newcastle have been linked to Maxwel Cornet recently, with the versatile winger wanting a way out of Burnley following their relegation.

  • 4:57 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Middlesborough are quickly getting frustrated with Tottenham’s reluctance to put up a bid for right-back Djed Spence, so are considering selling him to Nottingham Forest instead, where he played on loan last season.

  • 4:55 PM IST
    LIVE Transfer News: Southampton have reportedly reached an agreement with Man City over the transfer of midfielder Romeo Lavia for 10 million euros. A buy-back clause is present in the contract.
  • 4:50 PM IST

    .LIVE Transfer News: A loan move for Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet was being put together by Spurs, but the player’s reluctance to join is putting the club off.

  • 4:44 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Former Borussia Dortmund and Turkey wonderkid Emre Mor has signed for Fenerbahce, confirmation from the club is imminent after pictures of him wearing the club’s kit were leaked online.

  • 4:36 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: According to reporter Samuel Lockhurst, both the Frenkie de Jong and the Tyrell Malacia deals are “done” for Manchester United, barring any player failing their medical.

  • 4:35 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: FC Barcelona could announce Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie on Sunday, after they signed both upon expiry of their contracts this year.

  • 4:30 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Angel Di Maria has agreed terms with Juventus, announcement imminent.

  • 4:17 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Chelsea and Tottenham have joined PSG in the race for defender Milan Skriniar.